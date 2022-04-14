The Athens City Middle School boys' soccer team defeated Ocoee Middle 1-0 on Monday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex on eighth grade night. Koby Cook took the ball all the way down the field and scored from a steep angle to net the only goal of the match. The Cougars' defense held Ocoee to only six shots, all of which were saved by goalkeeper Denney McPhail, his third shut out of the season. The win locks up the No. 2 seed for the SETAC tournament, guaranteeing one more home match for the Cougars.
