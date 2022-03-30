ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – Tennessee Wesleyan's Paige Manney earned the AAC Women's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week honor, which was announced Monday.
The former McMinn County standout hit the NAIA “A” standard in the triple jump with a distance of 11.85 meters, placed third in the triple jump at the Don McGarey Invitational and finished 13th in the high jump with a height of 1.5 meters.
