LOUDON - Both games involving Meigs County in the Loudon Christmas Classic on Wednesday were runaway victories. Unfortunately, only one Meigs County team was on the favorable side.
The Lady Tigers lost 69-34 to a big and talented Livingston Academy squad. The Tigers got revenge, however, with an 87-35 obliteration of the Livingston boys.
Payton Armour led the way with 30 points for the Tigers, but Coach Sammy Perkinson said the difference in the game was Meigs’ defense.
“Defensively, we just got after them,” Perkinson said. “We made some baskets but we made their points hard to come by. We forced some turnovers and got to running like we want to. Our defense was what got us going.”
Unfortunately for Meigs fans, the Lady Tigers never got going in a 35-point loss.
“The effort and energy just wasn’t there,” Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins said. “Livingston is a really good team, they are big and physical. I told them (Meigs girls) that, yes, Livingston is good, but we didn’t have enough effort.”
The Lady Tigers (5-4) will play Notre Dame at East Hamilton High School in the Best of Preps Tournament on Monday at 1 p.m.
The Tigers (6-3) will face Fayetteville in the Harriman Christmas Classic at Harriman Middle School at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Tigers 87, Wildcats 35
Livingston led 8-3 early, but then the Tigers went on a 14-0 run that lasted for most of the first quarter.
Matthew Boshears sparked the run with a bucket, followed by baskets by Armour and Levi Caldwell.
Then Armour hit a pair of ‘3’s and a field goal. The final basket of the run came from Da’Quawn Tatum.
Livingston ended the period with a couple of baskets, but Meigs led 19-12 going to the second quarter and that’s when the Tigers really began to stretch out their lead.
Cameron Huckabey started the second with a trey and then came a bucket by Ethan Meadows, a three-point play by Meadows and then buckets by Jackson Shaver, Cole Owens, Caldwell and Huckabey.
Boshears completed a three-point play with 1:45 left in the second and, after a bucket by Livingston, capped off the 21-8 run with a field goal that put Meigs ahead 40-20.
The half ended with the Tigers on top 40-23.
Meigs cruised in the second half with Armour hitting a pair of three pointers and Shaver adding a trey as well. Meigs outscored the Wildcats 30-6 in the third quarter.
The Tigers went to the fourth holding a 70-29 advantage on the way to the 87-35 win.
Aside from Armour’s 30 points, the Tigers also got 13 points from Boshears. In all, 11 Tigers scored and Meigs hit seven three pointers. Armour hit four treys while Huckabey, Alex Schaumburg and Christopher Plaster each hit one.
Lady Wildcats 69, Lady Tigers 34
The Lady Tigers got off to a slow start, scoring just five points in the first quarter on a bucket by Cayden Hennessee and two free throws by Lainey Fitzgerald. Livingston put up 15 first quarter points and led 15-5 going to the second period.
Meigs fared better in the second quarter with Julia Howard scoring nine points in the period. Sara Swafford and Kaydence Schaumburg also hit one free throw each, but Meigs was outscored 19-11 in the quarter.
The Lady Tigers trailed 34-16 at the half.
Fitzgerald led the Lady Tigers in the third period with five points. Also scoring were Howard, Hennessee, Talley Lawson and Alisa Carroll.
However, Meigs was outscored 24-12 as the Lady Wildcats put the game away with a 58-28 lead going into the fourth quarter on the way to the win.
Howard led Meigs with 13 points while Hennessee finished with eight points and Fitzgerald had seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.