McMinn County will begin the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs facing an offense it does not see very often.
Campbell County, the No. 4 seed from the opposite Region 3-5A, will bring an air raid attack to Cherokee Stadium for the 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
The pass-happy Cougars (5-5) have scored 34.5 points per game this season, with sophomore quarterback Landon Hensley having thrown for 3,032 yards and 38 touchdowns, largely to a quartet of senior wide receivers. Devon Jones leads the team with 1,101 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 55 catches, while Mason Shanks has 815 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 63 receptions. Peyton Ferguson has racked up 560 yards and seven touchdowns on 31 catches, and Ethan Miller has 476 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 41 grabs.
“They put stress on you stretch you across the field, putting four receivers in the formations, make you get in things you’re not normally into,” said McMinn head coach Bo Cagle. “I think that’s the goal of what they do. You got teams that run wing-T with 11 people inside of the box because you don’t see that. This is kind of like that, it gets you out of your comfort zone, makes you do things that you just don’t prepare for all year. So you’ve got a week to prepare for that. And hopefully you can keep yourself in good position and keep them from having big plays is the main thing for their offense.”
If McMinn (8-2) has an asset on defense against Campbell’s air raid, its a pass rush that has amassed 41 quarterback hurries and 10.5 sacks this season, with Aiden Wilson, Josh Rouse, Kayden Melton and Jackson Montgomery up front.
“We have some guys who are capable up there, but we haven’t had to do it,” Cagle said. “You almost have to change your game plan where you’re pass rushing all the time and then you adjust to run, where we’ve been since I’ve been here you always stop the run first and then you react to pass. So I think it’s almost we’ve got to figure out a new way to do that and we’ve got to play pass first and react to run. So that will be a little different for us, but it’s a good challenge. that’s why we play.”
While Campbell does not run the ball too often, it will do so enough to keep defenses — and potentially McMinn’s pass rush — honest.
“They’ll run token runs here and there to make sure you’re not just giving it to them, but they’re going to throw it every play,” Cagle said. “It’s kind of like how we run the ball, but they’re going to throw the ball.”
Campbell’s defense has surrendered 38.8 points per game, but Cagle said the Cougars will still provide a challenge with two 300-pound defensive tackles and an ability to shift between three-man and four-man fronts. Moreover, senior offensive lineman Luke Chouinard is still expected to miss Friday’s game due to illness.
“So you’ve got to prepare for two (types of fronts),” Cagle said. “We’ve had both of them, so we’re kind of prepared. But we’ve got young guys in with Luke Chouinard still not being back. We’re still a little inexperienced on the offensive line, so it will confuse us a little bit.”
On the other hand, starting quarterback Caden Hester is expected back, allowing Jayden Miller to return to the running back position, and key freshman offensive lineman Camden Goforth should also return.
“We’ve got people getting back and getting healthy, and hopefully we can keep playing long enough to get everybody healthy and back to where we were several weeks ago,” Cagle said.
And in last week’s 34-14 win at Ooltewah, Miller and Brady Mullins, alternating snaps at backup quarterback, combined for 223 passing yards, a sign McMinn is developing more balance on offense.
“That was the goal was to throw enough to make sure that they can’t pack the box on us, and we’re doing that right now,” Cagle said. “So we’ve got to continue to do that.”
