Meigs County swept a pair of matches against visiting Red Bank on Tuesday.
The Meigs girls won 6-3 and the boys won 9-0 over one of the better teams Meigs has faced so far, especially on the girls’ side.
“We knew Red Bank would be a challenge, but we came through with the big win,” Meigs Coach Danny Wilson said. “I’m proud of all of them.”
All of the boys won their matches 8-1 or 8-2.
The girls had a tougher time, but pulled out the win. In singles, Macey Bunch won 8-4, Emily Henry won 8-6, Madison Fischer won 8-3 and Ashlyn Rayl won 8-3.
In doubles, the two wins were Bunch and Connleigh Irwin (8-3) and Rayl and Tynsley Peaden.
