McMinn County made a few mistakes in its first taste of competition against other schools, but that was something head coach Bo Cagle could expect.
What the 15th-year coach didn’t accept, however, was a lack of effort and energy he believed mired the Cherokees in their first scrimmage of the preseason Friday at McMinn County High School.
“I think probably the execution is one thing that we can fix,” Cagle said. “I think we made a lot of bonehead plays and didn’t do things right, and I understand that. But I didn’t like the effort we played at. We’ve got to play a higher level of intensity, having fun, playing together, playing with some kind of swag that we didn’t have tonight.”
Friday’s scrimmage involved five schools in all, with the Cherokees testing themselves against Soddy-Daisy, Baylor and Notre Dame. Bradley Central was also present, but McMinn did not face the Bears.
The scrimmage began with alternating 10-play possessions and ended with alternating red-zone possessions that ended when one team either scored a touchdown or a field goal or turned the ball over on downs.
McMinn beat Soddy-Daisy 7-0 in its 10 plays with the Trojans, with Luke Sliger running in a touchdown from about 30 yards for one of the Tribe’s few highly successful running plays of the evening. Soddy-Daisy scored on the first play of its red-zone segment with McMinn, but the Cherokees answered on fourth-and-goal with a Jayden Miller touchdown keeper.
The Tribe’s series against Baylor did not go nearly as well. Baylor scored on a long run and a long pass play, then scored a third touchdown on a pick-six to deal McMinn a 21-0 loss. The Red Raiders also scored on their red-zone possession against the Cherokees, while McMinn got one first down in response before three straight negative yardage plays left it empty-handed.
“We’ve got to make plays, we’ve got to hit people, we’ve got to be physical, and we didn’t do that,” Cagle said. “Those are the things we’ve got to do to be successful, and I think we were thinking too much instead of just playing. And we’ve got to get better at that. We can’t play and think at the same time. You’ve got to let it all go and lay it out on the field, and we didn’t do that.”
McMinn and Notre Dame battled to a scoreless tie in their 10-play series. The Cherokees limited the Fighting Irish offense, while moving the ball to about the Notre Dame 30 at the end of the 10-play series and then scoring a touchdown during the red zone possession with Jayden Miller finding Luke Hensley in the end zone on third down.
As Cagle hinted for much of the week, including in Wednesday’s Region 4-5A media day at Ooltewah, the Cherokees passed the ball considerably more on Friday than they had in the past few seasons.
“I think it’s a necessity right now because we’re not very good running the ball,” Cagle said. “We’ve got running backs who are going to have to step up and play better. We’ve got a quarterback who is going to have to make better reads, and we’ve got a line who is going to have to block better. And if those things don’t happen, I don’t know what we can do. We’re just not where we need to be in order to execute where we can play and be at a high level.”
McMinn made a few plays in the passing game, including Hensley’s score against Notre Dame and about a 25-yard downfield pass to Ty Runyan to end the Tribe’s 10 plays against Soddy-Daisy. On defense, Aiden Wilson notched a sack each against Soddy-Daisy, Baylor and Notre Dame, with Kayden Melton also getting a sack against the Irish.
As of press time, McMinn’s next scrimmage will take place 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Red Bank, in a game-type situation. There is a possibility that the Cherokees could pick up another scrimmage this week, but none is currently scheduled.
{&tagline}Email: gabriel.garcia@dailypostathenian.com{/tagline}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.