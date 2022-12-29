EVENSVILLE – The Lady Cherokees took out whatever frustrations they had from an overtime heartbreaker on their next two opponents.
And now McMinn County has put itself in position to claim a top-five finish in the Rhea County Christmas Invitational after crushing University High 65-21 on Thursday at Rhea County High School.
The previous day, the Lady Tribe had dismissed Sequatchie County 43-24, bouncing back from Tuesday's 68-66 overtime loss to Pickett County to begin the tournament.
"We're getting better as we go along,” said McMinn head coach David Tucker. “The kids are playing hard and staying positive, and this has been awful good for us.”
The Lady Cherokees (10-6) were ahead 29-0 after one quarter, with leading scorer Aubrey Gonzalez draining four 3-pointers and scoring all of her game-high 16 points in that period.
McMinn swelled its lead to 45-7 at halftime and 54-10 after three quarters, giving players on the deep end of its bench plenty of playing time in the process. It was the second straight game the Lady Tribe held an opponent to single digits until the third quarter.
"Defense still wins a little bit," Tucker said. "And we've got to make layups. We're running our offense better and we're doing things better, and that's the main thing. And the kids are still positive."
Freshman Maggie Peterson hit five threes on the way to 15 points, and Lilly Sliger also scored in double figures with 10 points.
The Lady Cherokees finished the tournament 2:30 p.m. Friday in the fifth-place game.
McMinn is back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at area rival Meigs County.
LADY CHEROKEES 43, LADY INDIANS 24: McMinn took control against Sequatchie County with a 17-2 first quarter and continued its smothering defensive effort the rest of the way.
The Lady Tribe led 25-7 at halftime and forced 12 turnovers from the Lady Indians in the first half. Sequatchie did not break double digits until a free throw gave it its 10th point with 3:26 left in the third quarter.
Brooklyn Stinnett led McMinn with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Jaz Moses scored 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.