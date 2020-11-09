Bode Patton offered his surrounding teammates a simple assessment of what McMinn County accomplished as time ran out.
“We did it,” said the senior offensive lineman on the sideline. “We got revenge.”
And the Cherokees got it when it mattered most, too, pulling away in the second half to take down Bearden 28-7 in the first round of the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs Friday at Cherokee Stadium.
It was the Tribe’s second victory over the Bulldogs this season, having won 42-0 on the road during the regular season. But more importantly, McMinn (10-1) won its first playoff game since 2012 and avenged its first-round exit at the hands of that same Bearden program from last year.
And when it was determined last week that the Cherokees were headed for another rematch with the Bulldogs, Jalen Hunt was ready, and did the Mr. Football semifinalist ever deliver with 291 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries.
“I’ve been waiting for this game since really last week, when I heard we were playing them,” said Hunt, a Western Carolina commit. “I was really happy to get revenge on them.”
Hunt set the tone immediately after the opening kickoff with four straight runs of 29, five, four and 51 yards, the last to the end zone for the early 7-0 McMinn lead.
“It was really important (to set the tone), because we knew if we get a couple of big-yarders, that they would start giving up easy,” Hunt said. “That’s what we did, and it came out really well.”
McMinn’s defense held Bearden (4-7) to 182 yards of total offense. The Cherokees held the Bulldogs’ own star tailback Makai Williams, who gashed them for 150 yards in last year’s playoff upset, to 22 yards on 10 carries.
And that Tribe defense even held its ground after McMinn County head coach Bo Cagle’s bold call to go for it on fourth-and-2 from McMinn’s own 26-yard line fell short. Bearden turned back possession right back over on downs.
Cagle joked afterwards about defensive coordinator Brad Bennett not being on the sidelines to stop him from making that decision. Bennett was out due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocol, but he was still able to call the defense from a crane across the street from Cherokee Stadium.
“Coach Bennett’s not on the sideline, so I can do dumb stuff every once in a while,” Cagle said. “I just felt confident that we could get it. I really felt confident there, and then I really felt confident that our defense would stop them, too. So I never thought that we couldn’t pick up a yard and a half out of our heavy package against them, but they did a good job stopping us.
“We got the ball right back where we started after that one, so we put a little adversity on them and made them play, and they did a good job.”
Not only did McMinn get the ball back — helped by two dropped passes from Bearden receivers — it went on an eight-play drive that took up the rest of the first quarter and that Hunt finished with a nine-yard run on fourth-and-2 to go up 14-0 a minute into the second quarter.
“We can’t bank on that from here on out, for sure,” Cagle said. “Most teams are going to catch those balls, and they do, too, and hit open receivers. And tonight, I think their offense helped our defense as much as we did, too.”
But another Tribe mistake with less than two minutes before halftime suddenly made it a ball game, with quarterback Jayden Miller’s pass bouncing off his intended receiver’s hands and into the arms of Bearden’s Ty Seritt for the interception. Serritt returned the pick to the McMinn 12-yard line, and John Carlevato took the quarterback keeper and bullied his way into the end zone on the Bulldogs’ first snap to cut the Cherokees’ lead in half with 1:21 before the break.
“I thought that that was just a bummer to end the second quarter there the way it ended,” Cagle said. “But I thought our kids were very confident in the locker room. We knew we had some things on them that if we just execute, and we weren’t executing very well, we ran a couple of bad plays there. And that was really it, everything else looked like it was OK.”
Bearden’s Sam Tummins had returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter to his team’s 42-yard line, and the Bulldogs advanced to the Cherokees’ 37 before Jalan James snagged the first of his two interceptions. The senior safety returned it to the 50-yard line, and four play later, James as a wide receiver took a screen pass from Miller 41 yards to paydirt to increase the Tribe lead back to two touchdowns, 21-7.
The Bulldogs’ next possession went eight plays to the Tribe 43 before McMinn forced another punt, and the Cherokees grinded out an 11-play, 95-yard drive that took up the rest of the third quarter. Hunt ended it with an 11-yard jaunt to the end zone on the first snap of the fourth quarter, his third touchdown of the game. With McMinn ahead 28-7, Bearden never threatened again.
With the playoff-opening win and that bit of revenge out of the way, the Cherokees can now look forward to their second-round game 7 p.m. on Friday at Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett. Dobyns-Bennett (9-2), which finished the regular season Class 6A No. 6 in The Associated Press state rankings, survived a shootout with upset-minded Cleveland 42-35.
“Obviously we made some mistakes the first half to keep ourselves out of the end zone, but I thought we played decently well in the second half,” Cagle said. “But we’ve still got to get better next week when we go up to Dobyns-Bennett and beat them. Not many teams can do that.”
In other Region 2-6A versus 1-6A playoff games, Bradley Central outlasted Farragut 17-14 to move on to a second-round match-up with Maryville. Maryville advanced automatically with Science Hill having to forfeit due to COVID-19.
