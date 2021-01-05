DECATUR - Meigs County’s basketball teams have released a revised schedule for the second half of the season.
COVID-19 has created havoc with the schedule of almost every high school basketball team in the state of Tennessee. The Lady Tigers have been greatly affected by the pandemic and have not played since Dec. 7.
The Tigers (3-6) and Lady Tigers (3-3) have had several cancelations and have rescheduled many of those lost games.
Of course, as always when dealing with COVID-19, schedules are a always subject to change.
“You never know what is going to happen,” Lady Tigers Coach Jason Powell said. “Just when you think you have everything under control something happens.”
Most of the games are still doubleheaders with the Lady Tigers playing at 6 p.m. and the Tigers following around 7:30. Some of the games, however, include just one varsity contest as either the boys or girls got their game in against that opponent earlier in the year, but the other team did not.
As of now, the schedule for Meigs includes traveling to Sequoyah on Tuesday, Jan. 5 and at Loudon on Friday, Jan. 8. In fact, the Tigers and Lady Tigers are on the road for most of the month of January with road games at Bradley, Tennessee Christian Preparatory School (TCPS), Sweetwater, McMinn Central, and Polk County.
The game against TCPS, as of now, is a girls junior varsity at 6 and the boys varsity at 7:30 p.m.
The home games, all at the end of January, are against Sweetwater, Kingston and Sequoyah.
In February, Meigs will host Loudon, TCPS and Central. Again, the games against TCPS, as of now, will be junior varsity girls at 6 and the varsity boys at 7:30.
The final two games of the regular season, as the schedule currently stands, are at McMinn on Feb. 9 and at Kingston on Feb. 12.
Tigers Coach Sammy Perkinson said there won’t be much time to practice as the remaining schedule packs a lot of games in a short amount of time.
“I think we may get two practices a week, if that,” Perkinson said, then added jokingly, “The kids don’t want to practice, they just want to play. So they should love it.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 70 drastically limits the number of people allowed to watch games live due to the high COVID numbers in the state.
In accordance with the new executive order, the only attendees permitted at practices or games, in addition to the student-athletes on the team, are:
Players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members; first responders; coaching and team personnel; school, game, and facility administrators; athletics officials and media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity.
On Jan. 19 the governor will likely either let the order expire or extend the order past the expiration date.
