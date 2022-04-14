EVENSVILLE – Playing its third District 5-4A game in as many days, McMinn County did exactly what it wanted to do: jump ahead early and give a thinning pitching staff all the run support it needed.
As it turns out, one run would've been enough, but the Cherokees plated four in the top of the first inning and cruised to a 7-0 win Wednesday at Rhea County High School.
Wednesday's game was a make-up of a rainout last week, placed inconveniently the day after the Tribe's series against Bradley Central, but McMinn (11-6, 7-3) was up to the challenge.
"It's always nice to set the tone with three or four runs, especially on a day when we're in deep pitching-wise,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “That was exactly how we needed to start out.”
Jace Hyde (W), pressed into his first district start of the season, gave up a lead off single, hit a batter and issued a walk in the bottom of the first inning, which put two Golden Eagle runners in scoring position with one out and loaded bases with two outs.
But Hyde ended that threat with a strikeout, his first of nine in his five-inning start. Hyde's next four innings were perfect, with the junior running up a streak of seven consecutive strikeouts from the third through fifth innings.
"Jace has done really well all year for us one the mound. After that first inning I think it was 25 pitches, and then after that he settled in and through four innings maybe threw another 25,” Ray said. “So very efficient, he did exactly what we needed him to do, going deep into the game. Good job stepping up by him.
“He attacked the zone, and he's got pretty good stuff, too. He's a guy that we will look to and look for down the road.”
Jayden Miller and Carson Clark sent Rhea off in order in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively, pitching in relief.
McMinn's pitchers got all the run support they would need in the top of the first. Singles from Hyde and Ty Barnett and Dillen Fields getting hit by a pitch loaded the bases with one out, and Roderick cashed in with a two-RBI single, Tate Norris delivered a base hit, and Miller followed up with his own single for two more runs and a 4-0 lead.
Matthew Pledge hit a lead-off double in the third inning and advanced to third base on a passed ball, and Roderick sent him home with a single to increase the Tribe lead to 5-0.
The Cherokees plated two more runs in the seventh, again with Roderick and Miller delivering RBI hits. Both Roderick and Miller batted 3-4, with Roderick tallying four RBIs and Miller three.
With the victory, McMinn is primed to claim a top-three seeding in the District 5-4A tournament, with its remaining two regular-season games against last-place Howard. The Cherokees' bid for the No. 2 seed became stronger still with Walker Valley sustaining an 11-5 loss to Ooltewah on Wednesday. Walker Valley still has to play two games against first-place Bradley.
"You always want to get that No. 1 seed, but the way that our tournament format is, as long as you're one, two, three or four, it doesn't matter, as hard as that is to say,” Ray said. “But you want to finish as high as you can. So take care of business and see what happens.”
McMinn is back in action in the Scott Dean Memorial Tournament. They play two games Friday at Hardin Valley Academy, 1:30 p.m. against North Carolina-based Combine Academy and 3 p.m. against Worthington, then two games Saturday at Christian Academy of Knoxville, 10 a.m. against David Crockett and 3 p.m. against CAK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.