McMinn Central baseball finished its regular season with two road wins over Class 3A teams, scoring double-digit runs in both.
The Chargers (9-14) won 10-7 Monday at former district rival Sequoyah, then followed up with a wild 12-10 victory Tuesday at Anderson County.
At Sequoyah, Alex Ring hit an inside-the-park grand slam in the top of the second inning, powering a six-run frame that lifted Central ahead 9-3. The Chiefs scored three in the bottom of the third, narrowing the Chargers’ lead to 9-6. Central added a run in the fifth and Sequoyah a run in the seventh. Ring, McCain Baker and Ayden Plemons each knocked two hits, with Baker hitting a triple and Plemons a double. Luke Morris also doubled against the Chiefs. Zak Derrick, a freshman, got the win in his six-inning pitching start at Sequoyah.
At Anderson County, Central trailed 4-3 before a four-run top of the fourth. But Anderson responded with five runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Chargers, however, responded again with five runs in the sixth and then held on for the victory.
Luke Morris and Josyah Farner homered for Central at Anderson, and both hit 2-4. Morris led the Chargers with four RBIs. Farner and AJ Hall knocked two RBIs, with Hall hitting a double. Baker batted 3-5 and Plemons 2-4. Hall also picked up the pitching win in four innings of work at Anderson.
Central also limited its errors in both games, committing just one at Sequoyah and two at Anderson.
The Chargers now turn their attention to the District 3-2A tournament, which they begin as the No. 6 seed 5 p.m. Thursday at No. 3 Kingston in the single-elimination play-in round.
