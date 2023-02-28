LOUDON – There was never any doubt on Meigs County's bench when the Lady Tigers fell behind by double digits in an elimination scenario.
Trailing by 12 points early in the second quarter, Meigs caught up with and passed Polk County in the fourth quarter and won the Region 2-2A semifinal 53-48 Monday at Loudon High School.
With the comeback victory, the Lady Tigers (20-11) kept their season going, heading back to the region championship and Class 2A sectional rounds after falling short of those last season. Before last year, Meigs had reached sectionals every season since 2017.
"It's just the fight from our girls,” said the Lady Tigers' second-year head coach Derika Jenkins. “I mean, honestly any time we got down this season, besides the (McMinn) Central game, we fight to get back, and even the Central game, we fight. So that's what it says about my girls, they're going to fight, they're going to battle, and that's what I love about them.”
Polk (19-11) ended the first quarter on a 9-0 run, with Meigs missing its last four shots and committing two turnovers to end that period. A 3-pointer and a steal-and-score from the Wildkittens' Callie Brewer had the Lady Tigers staring at their largest deficit, 21-9, early in the second quarter.
But Lainey Fitzgerald got back-to-back steals, and Julia Howard finished off a three-point play to stop the bleeding for Meigs. With senior Talley Lawson scoring nine of her game-high 25 points in the second quarter, and Alexis Kranz coming off the bench and defending the Wildkittens' point guard, the Lady Tigers got within five points twice before heading to halftime down 30-22.
“I had Lex (Kranz) defensively, she was on their guard, and everybody else, they just dug in and did their job,” Jenkins said. “And then once we picked it up on the defensive end, our offense started to come. And that's just how we play.”
With Lawson scoring seven more and dishing two assists in the third quarter and Mattie Moore scoring all five of her points, the Lady Tigers clawed within 44-40 to begin the fourth.
Lila Brown hit a turn-around jumper with 6:36 left to bring Meigs within two, then got a steal on the other end that set up Lawson to bury a 15-footer that tied the game for the first time since the first quarter at 44-44.
Two free throws put Polk ahead for the last time with 5:26 remaining, and Howard answered in the post off a Lawson assist to knot the score again at 46-46. After a Howard offensive rebound, Kranz made one of two free throws to put the Lady Tigers ahead for the first time, 47-46, since they were up 2-0 to start the game.
The Wildkittens missed all seven of their field goal attempts in the fourth quarter. A Lawson drive and shot from the baseline with 1:44 left increased the Meigs lead to 49-46.
The Lady Tigers did not close the game cleanly, with a palming violation and an offensive foul resulting in two turnovers, but they prevented Polk from taking advantage of those mistakes. Kaydence Schaumburg and Lawson each made both parts of their 1-and-1 situations at the foul line, twice getting Meigs ahead by five points to preserve the win.
"They stepped up and focused and hit those shots,” Jenkins said. “Now, granted, we did some silly things down the stretch, but we worked through them.”
Meigs is back in action 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Region 2-2A championship game back at Loudon High School, where it will face Central for the fourth time this season. The region champion will host its Class 2A sectional game Saturday, while the runner-up will play its sectional on the road.
Possible sectional opponents are Alcoa and Gatlinburg-Pittman from the opposing Region 1-2A. Alcoa held off South Greene 64-57 in its region semifinal, and Gatlinburg-Pittman cruised past Chuckey-Doak 79-49 in its semifinal.
But win or lose Wednesday, the Lady Tigers are a Saturday win away from reaching the TSSAA state tournament.
"We're excited about that,” Jenkins said. “So we're trying to stay focused and stay tuned in and see what we can do.”
