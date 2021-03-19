Tennessee Wesleyan lost its battle for a share of the regular-season conference crown, but the Bulldogs are setting their sights on the war at hand.
A goal in the 67th minute lifted the motivated visitors from Milligan ahead 2-1, and they held off the Bulldogs’ attacks late to win by that score Wednesday at the TWU Soccer and Lacrosse Complex.
Milligan clinched the regular-season Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) championship outright with the victory, and the automatic berth in the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championships tournament that goes with it.
The Bulldogs, who were missing a few key players, would’ve won a share of the regular-season title had they been victorious, but that would not have qualified them for the NAIA tournament. Regardless of Wednesday’s results, TWU (9-3, 8-2 AAC) would still need to win the AAC tournament to reach the nationals — and coach Luke Winter wants the Bulldogs’ full attention on that aim.
“We want to win the war, not the battle,” Winter said. “And today was a battle for us. We couldn’t get the national tournament bid from this game, but Milligan could. And credit to Milligan, they did well. But we want to win the war, so we know we’ve got two big games ahead of us starting next Monday.”
Montel McKenzie’s laser from about 25 yards straightaway gave Wesleyan a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. Kuda Nhiwatiwa crossed to Tom Lake in the box, who kicked it back out to a waiting McKenzie for the assist.
But five minutes later, Milligan produced the equalizer with a one-touch finish off a free kick from just outside the penalty box, and the score was still 1-1 going into halftime.
Milligan (10-1, 9-1) had a 12-8 advantage on total shots, while shots on goal were tied 3-3. Milligan also kicked 10 corners to TWU’s four.
Wesleyan was at least hoping to bounce back after a tough 3-2 double overtime loss to Bryan on Friday.
“We obviously go to Rio (Grande in Ohio) and have a great performance and it’s hard to come off of that three days later, and we struggled Friday night with the energy Bryan brought,” Winter said. “But today was really good. It was a much better step in the right direction, but it was not the result we wanted.”
TWU’s game Wednesday, March 24, at Covenant College has been canceled. So next for the Bulldogs is its AAC tournament semifinal 7 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Reinhardt. A win in that game would put Wesleyan in the tournament championship game, perhaps against Milligan again.
“We’ve got to go win the AAC tournament, so we’re two games away from the national tournament, which is great,” Winter said. “We’re really excited for the opportunity.”
