The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced Tuesday afternoon that Tennessee softball standouts Kiki Milloy and Ashley Rogers were selected to the 2022 Division I Academic All-America second team
AUSTIN, Texas — The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced Tuesday afternoon that Tennessee softball standouts Kiki Milloy and Ashley Rogers were selected to the 2022 Division I Academic All-America second team, recognizing the Lady Vol duo’s exemplary efforts on the diamond and in the classroom.
Tennessee is one of five programs in the country and one of two teams in the SEC with multiple Academic All-America honorees in 2022.
Since 1997, 17 Lady Vol softball players have combined for 29 Academic All-America honors from CoSIDA.
Milloy earns her first career Academic All-America certificate after a stellar junior campaign. She started all 59 games in center field for the Big Orange and led the Lady Vols in numerous statistical categories, including batting average (.362), OPS (1.128), runs (53), hits (71), doubles (12), home runs (15), RBIs (53) and steals (31). Last week, she was recognized for her on-field contributions as a second team All-American by D1Softball and Softball America.
The Woodinville, Washington, native is equally successful in her studies, touting a 3.58 GPA as a neuroscience major with two SEC Academic Honor Roll distinctions and one NFCA Scholar Athlete award.
Rogers repeats as a second team Academic All-America selection after taking home the same honors from the organization in 2021, and she becomes the eighth player and second pitcher in program history to earn multiple selections. In a season limited by injury, the senior right-hander made 25 appearances with 15 starts in the circle, totaling 128 strikeouts in 104.1 innings pitched. She led the Lady Vol staff with a 2.01 ERA, .156 opponent batting average and four complete game shutouts and finished the year with a 12-6 record. Her 59 career victories rank seventh in Tennessee history.
An Athens, Tennessee, native, Rogers graduated summa cum laude in December 2021, rounding out her undergraduate degree in kinesiology with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
A three-time member of the Southeastern Conference Honor Roll and two-time NFCA Scholar Athlete, she is currently pursuing her master’s in kinesiology with a biomechanics concentration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.