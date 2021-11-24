Success on and off the field, this year and the previous few, and a goodbye to four seniors who set the tone for all of it.
All of the above were celebrated during the McMinn County girls' soccer team banquet last Monday at the McMinn Higher Education Center.
And on his long list of thank-yous, Lady Cherokees coach Jordan Jacob most prominently showed appreciation to the parents for allowing their daughters to be part of a team that ended its season with the program's second consecutive appearance in the TSSAA state tournament and third overall in its history.
"I'm thankful for you allowing your girls to come be a part of this team with us,” said Jacob in front of a group of players, parents and supporters. “I'm grateful for every single one of them, and I appreciate them coming out and giving their best effort over the course of the year.
“I really, really hope they had a good time, and I think they did. Because that's always the last thing I tell them before they go play, is to have fun. Because ultimately that's what I want them to come into this program and be part of the team, is to have fun.”
Of course, a team has the most fun when it's winning, and the Lady Tribe did plenty of that this season. McMinn finished with a 14-4-1 record, winning its fourth straight District 5-AAA championship along the way to reaching state again. And Jacob had plenty of thanks to give to the Lady Cherokees themselves.
"I told you all over the course of the year how thankful we had that session on the really wet field where we're standing in the circle just how appreciative I am of all of you and the effort you bring each and every day,” Jacob said.
As a math teacher at McMinn, Jacob had plenty of numbers to recite, but one he was most proud of was that almost all of the Lady Cherokees hold a grade point average above 3.0.
"I just want to once again reiterate how great it is that our girls are earning these achievements on the field, because it takes a lot to be successful on the field as well as in the classroom,” Jacob said.
"The continued success both on and off the field has shown through all your hard work.”
On the field, McMinn's numbers this season included 95 goals scored versus 38 goals conceded, an average of five goals scored per game and two goals surrendered per game. The Lady Cherokees recorded six shutouts on defense and won via mercy rule twice this fall. And McMinn only got shut out once, against a Briarcrest Christian team that had also handed the Lady Tribe's state opponent Collierville one of its only two losses this season.
"That just speaks that we're going to show up for a game, we're going to score goals, so we've got a great chance to win,” Jacob said.
Particularly impressive numbers also describe the senior class of Allison Hansford, Addie Smith, Kendall Heath and Anna Brown that is set to graduate. This class, the first that Jacob has had for all four years, won four straight District 5-AAA championships, running up a 27-0 record against district opponents.
"The final thank you is to all our seniors, the four who are leaving us this year,”” Jacob said. “I'm thankful for you, you're the first class I have had so far for all four years. And I'm thankful for everything you have done for all four years. There's a reason that we have had so much success, and now you've laid the groundwork for all the other ones that are returning.”
These seniors have also won two Region 3-AAA titles, reached the Class AAA sectional round their last three years and made the state tournament their last two.
"They made the state tournament two out of their four years, and that is a heck of a percentage, half their years,” Jacob said. “Just thankful for the seniors and everything they've done, and thank you to the rest of you for your effort this year, and now we get to go do it all again.”
DISTRICT 5-AAA AWARDS: The Lady Cherokees' 10 district honorees were recognized again at the banquet. Lainey Buchanan and Allie Sewell were named to the All-District 5-AAA Second Team. Kayleigh Ridley, Lexi Lawson, Bella Hooper, Kyndal Rollo and Kylee Hockman received First Team honors. Kendall Heath was named Defensive Co-Most Valuable Player, Addie Smith the Midfield MVP and Allison Hansford the Offensive and Overall MVP.
REGION 3-AAA AWARDS: McMinn had five players selected as All-Region First Team after the season, a program record. These were announced for the first time at the banquet. Hansford was the region MVP, and Smith, Lawson, Hockman and Heath were also named to the region First Team.
TEAM AWARDS: Team-specific accolades announced at the banquet were as follows:
* Academic Awards (highest GPAs): Bella Hooper, Lexi Lawson, Lyndy Arsenault (sophomores); Allie Sewell (junior); Kendall Heath, Anna Brown (seniors).
* Defensive MVP: Kendall Heath.
* Midfield MVP: Addie Smith.
* Offensive MVP: Allison Hansford.
* Cherokee Award: Kayleigh Ridley.
* Freshman of the Year: Annie Kovach.
* Coaches Award: Allie Sewell.
* Team MVP: Allison Hansford.
