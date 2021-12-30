MARYVILLE — With Alcoa threatening to make a comeback late in the third quarter, McMinn Central responded with what got it ahead in the first place — defense and rebounding.
The Chargerettes’ deciding 12-0 run that started with a Karina Bystry drive to the hoop late in the third quarter was continued in the fourth by offensive rebounds and putbacks from Kara Crabtree and Molly Masingale, and Central finished off the Lady Tornadoes for the second time this season, 75-57, on Tuesday in its first of three games in the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament at Maryville High School.
And during that run, the Chargerettes (10-1) forced Alcoa into six straight missed shots and a turnover.
“We’re still, we forgot to go attack, or we forgot to do something here or something here, but still our defense was a whole lot better and we were a lot more active,” said Central coach Johnny Morgan, who picked up his 998th career win.
Bystry, a freshman, led the Chargerettes with 21 points, not only getting the deciding run started, but getting a steal and firing a long pass that resulted in one of Masingale’s two putbacks during the spurt. Bystry scored six more points herself in the fourth quarter, as Alcoa never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
“She’s very court-aware of stuff,” Morgan said of Bystry, who also drained three 3-pointers. “You look at the 21 points, and you think, well that was a great pass right there to get us that layup. And she did this and did this. She’s still a long way from being a good defensive player, but she wants to be, and that’s encouraging.”
Masingale added 15 points, Kellan Baker 10, Crabtree nine and Maddox Mayfield and freshman Reagan Baker eight each.
In addition to their defense, Morgan felt Central’s shot selection was improved in its first game back after a layoff of more than a week.
“A lot of coaches do this, too, but they get wrapped up in let’s get the best shot we can,” Morgan said. “Is that the best shot we can get that possession? And then the players think it’s never the best shot. So we did better at that.”
Crabtree picked up two putbacks during the Chargerettes’ first big run of the game, a 10-0 spurt to begin the second quarter that gained Central some separation after a 16-15 first-quarter lead. Mayfield also got a putback during the second quarter, which ended with the Chargerettes ahead 39-29 at halftime.
Karli Haworth scored seven straight points, including a three-point play, late in the third quarter to fuel a 9-1 Alcoa run, slicing Central’s lead to 48-45 before Bystry’s drive started the Chargerettes’ impressive response.
“It’s a good win,” Morgan said. “It’s on a neutral floor, and it’s a tournment atmosphere, and that was encouraging.”
And it was Central’s second win this season over an Alcoa team it could meet again in the postseason. Alcoa is a possible Class AA sectional opponent, being in the opposite region from the Chargerettes.
Central returned to action in the tournament Wednesday morning against Powell after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
If the Chargerettes won Wednesday, their tournament finale 1:45 p.m. Thursday against Knoxville Webb would be for Morgan’s 1,000th career victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.