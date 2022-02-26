Tate Norris is entering his senior year of high school baseball with something to prove, but he has already secured a future at the college level.
The McMinn County senior signed to continue his education and baseball career at Roane State Community College during a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 18, at McMinn County High School.
“It’s always been a dream just to continue playing baseball as long as I can, so that’s awesome,” said Norris in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian.
Norris had also attracted attention from Piedmont Community College in North Carolina before deciding on Roane State.
“I thought that Roane State would be a better fit,” Norris said of his decision. “It’s a lot closer to home and it gives me two years to grow and develop.
“I toured their campus, and they’re building a brand-new hitting facility. And I thought it was going to be really nice, and I really enjoyed the school. And I thought it was a really good location, so I wanted to end up being there.”
Heading the junior college route, Norris will have another decision to make in two years on where he will finish out his college baseball career. And he believe Roane State will give him an opportunity to improve on and off the diamond.
“I think I’ll really just grow a lot,” said Norris, who is undecided on a major. “Just grind it out there and be a better baseball player and better student.”
Norris had limited playing time his first three years, waiting his turn behind last year’s senior class that propelled the Cherokees to their first-ever TSSAA state tournament appearance last year.
But this year, McMinn head coach Matt Ray expects Norris to be a major part of the Tribe’s defense and batting order, and Norris is looking forward to showing what he can do as a first baseman, and what earned him a college baseball opportunity at that same position.
“I really just want to be consistent and just show that I can play, because I really didn’t get to play that much last year,” Norris said. “But I had a lot of studs in front of me, and now I just want to show what I can do and just shine though.”
And Ray was excited to see Norris’ patience and development pay off.
“We’re super-pumped for him to get an opportunity to play at the next level,” Ray said. “He’s the model player that you want in your program, a hard worker, keeps his mouth shut, goes about his business. And he’s had to wait his time over the last three years, and he’s never, never said a word about it. He understood his role and he’s probably one of the hardest workers we have on this team. And we’re looking to him to be a huge piece of our success this year.”
Ray also expects Norris to be a leader for the Cherokees this spring, and that he will be up to the task with his work ethic and improvement.
“One, he’s gotten stronger. Two, he’s just a hard-nosed kid. Everything that he does, he’s focused on what he’s doing and you never have to tell him to pick it up a little bit,” Ray said. “Energy is always there, focus is always there, effort is always there. And he holds other players accountable as well. He’s able to step up and correct the younger guys when they make a mistake or maybe their effort is not there. So not only is he a leader by example, he’s not afraid to speak up and make sure everyone’s doing it right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.