A total of 24 area student-athletes — 13 girls and 11 boys — distinguished themselves on the basketball court this season and earned spots on The Daily Post-Athenian 2020-2021 All-Area Basketball Team.
The team was decided on by DPA sports writers Gabriel Garcia and Scott Power, in consultation with the area’s basketball coaches.
Girls’ All-Area
Meigs County, with its 21-5 record, District 5-AA and Region 3-AA championships and first state tournament appearance since 2014, landed all five of its senior starters on the All-Area Team — Anna Crowder, Ella Crowder, Jacelyn Stone, Jaci Powell and Ansley Wade.
Stone was District 5-AA Most Valuable Player, and Powell and Anna Crowder were on the All-District 5-AA team and All-Tournament Team. Stone, Powell and Wade were also All-Region 3-AA.
McMinn Central finished 23-10, runner-up in District 5-AA and Region 3-AA and advanced to the sectional, losing to eventual Class AA state champion Macon County.
The Chargerettes landed four players on the All-Area Team, with freshman Molly Masingale and junior Kellan Baker receiving All-District, All-Tournament and All-Region honors and junior Kara Crabtree also being named All-Tournament. Maddox Mayfield, a freshman, was also named to the All-Area Team.
McMinn County was 11-16 overall but 6-4 in District 5-AAA play, which made for a third-place regular-season finish. The Lady Cherokees made a surprise run to the district tournament championship game with an upset win over Cleveland in the tournament semifinals.
Sophomores Peytyn Oliver and Brooklyn Stinnett and juniors Addie Smith and Jada Mack were all named to the All-District 5-AAA team, which landed all four of them spots on the All-Area team, as well.
Boys’ All-Area
McMinn County was the only area team with a record at or above .500, going 15-15 overall. The Cherokees were third in District 5-AAA in the regular season with a 7-5 district record and advanced to the Region 3-AAA tournament.
The Tribe landed five players on the DPA All-Area Team — sophomore Davion Evans, junior Ty Runyan and seniors Hayden Frank, Andrew Beavers and Parker Bebb. Evans, Runyan, Frank and Beavers were All-District 5-AAA, and Bebb and Frank were All-Tournament.
McMinn Central finished 11-17 overall, with a 3-7 District 5-AA record that placed it fourth. The Chargers did advance to the Region 3-AA tournament with a fourth-place district tourney finish and also got a win over the Cherokees for the first time in three years.
Central placed four on the All-Area Team — freshman Gabe Masingale, juniors Darius Carden and Carter Henderson and senior Samuel Masingale. Carden and Henderson were All-District 5-AA and Gabe Masingale and Carden All-Tournament.
Meigs County was 8-18 overall and 3-7 in District 5-AA, placing it fifth in the regular season. The Tigers were one and done in the district tournament. Meigs placed two on the All-Area team — Ethan Meadows and Matthew Boshears.
