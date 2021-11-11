DECATUR — The Tigers face an old foe in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs this Friday.
The Yellow Jackets of Trousdale County will swarm Jewell Field. Game time is 7 p.m., as it is for all playoff games until the title games in Chattanooga. Meigs and Trousdale have met in each of the last three years, all in the state semifinals, with Meigs winning two of those contests. But all those games were close, two of which just one score separated them, and Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald believes this game will be close as well.
“Every game has been tight,” Fitzgerald said. “They are a hard-nosed and well-coached team. You know you are going to have to fight the entire game.”
Meigs defeated Trousdale 16-13 last year and 22-20 in 2019 while the Yellow Jackets won 32-29 in 2018. All of those games were in the state semifinals, but they are meeting earlier because Meigs moved to a new region this year, so the path to the state title game is different.
Fitzgerald said Trousdale is going to be Trousdale, meaning they are going to be predominantly a running team, mostly out of the wing-t. He said the closest team the Tigers have played that compares to Trousdale is Marion County.
“They have only thrown the ball nine times in the last three games,” Fitzgerald said. “And some of that was because they were behind Watertown and a couple of those were on third and long. But it doesn’t matter the down and distance, they are liable to just run the ball anyway.”
Offensively, the Yellow Jackets use several running backs, including Bryson Claiborne (No. 3) and Cole Gregory (No. 6).
“They use two or three backs,” Fitzgerald said. “They are big and physical on the line of scrimmage.”
Defensively, Trousdale is led by inside linebacker Xavier Harper.
“We’ve seen him the last two years and getting ready to see him again. But they have good players all over, offensively and defensively.”
While Fitzgerald believes in winning the line of scrimmage in every game, playing against big teams that like to run the ball and are as good as Trousdale usually is makes the trenches even more important.
“We both have good skill players, so we have to win the battle at the line of scrimmage,” Fitzgerald said. “Whoever wins the line of scrimmage is probably going to win the game.”
Speaking about his own team, Fitzgerald said he likes the way his squad is playing right now and, as of Tuesday afternoon, there are no injures that are expected to keep anybody from playing Friday night.
“We are playing good right now,” Fitzgerald said. “We are playing confidently and we are focused. We are focused on being 1-0 each week. You have to be focused and do the same thing every week and that is hard. It’s hard to be a champion.”
Since this is expected to be a close contest, Fitzgerald is looking for every edge he can get and he’s hoping a packed stadium can provide just that.
“We are hoping for a big crowd,” Fitzgerald said. “We want that home field advantage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.