ENGLEWOOD – The McMinn Central middle school football team concluded its season by rolling to the SETAC championship with a 34-6 win over Sweetwater on Oct. 27 at Charger Field.
The Chargers (8-2) entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, with their only losses coming against Polk County and McMinn County. Central got revenge on Polk in the first round of the playoffs, winning 26-15 to advance to the finals versus Sweetwater.
“We played Polk County in the first round of the playoffs, which Polk County had beat us the first game of the season,” said Central head coach Josh Haire. “Yeah, and we saw them again in the playoffs and beat them.”
Central turned its season around after a hard-fought battle with McMinn in Week 3. The Chargers were down in the fourth quarter late in the game, needing to drive the length of the field to win. Central got to McMinn’s goal line but couldn’t punch in the go-ahead score. But the Chargers driving the length of the field was a moral victory that propelled them this season.
“The last two minutes of that game the boys played like they were on fire, the light bulb had clicked in the last two minutes of that McMinn game,” Haire said. “From that point on we were clicking on all eight cylinders.”
The Chargers, composed of players from Englewood, Mountain View and Etowah City, would go on to beat the rest of their opponents all the way to the championship.
“I’ve never seen a group of kids from three different schools come together and play more like brothers, play like a family than the team that I had this year has,” Haire said. “I’ve had the middle school program for the last year and this year, and I’ve coached little league football for years, I never seen a team come together and actually play as a team as well as my boys did this year.”
Central’s defense was the glue to the team all season, but the Chargers’ offense came together down the stretch to make them a complete team.
“Our defense was rock-solid all year,” Haire said. “We made some changes on offense early in the season. We moved some key players around, and once we started moving key players around into their roles that they really thrived in the offense really to clicking as the year around.”
