Roughly 40 rugby players gathered Saturday at Bicentennial Park to play the game that Bailey Witt loved most.
Witt, a 2017 McMinn County High School graduate and a Tribe Rugby alum, had died in late July from a diabetes-related incident during a rugby tournament playing for the McMinn County Highlanders.
Current Highlanders players and alums of Tribe Rugby played a friendly 15s match, the Bailey Witt Memorial Game, in his honor, in front of a crowd of roughly 50 spectators. Before the match began, all players gathered at the center of the field at Bicentennial for a moment of silence, with “Amazing Grace” playing on the bagpipes.
“It means a lot more today,” said Braden Howard, a teammate of Witt with the Highlanders, and with Tribe Rugby before, who organized Saturday’s game. “We’re honoring him by playing a game and doing what he loved most.”
The turnout, both on the field and in the audience, was a testament to the kind of person Witt was, according to Howard.
“Bailey was a really popular guy,” Howard said. “Bailey played on the high school team. So you’ve got the men’s team, you’ve got lots of people Bailey played with over the years, so a lot of people want to come out and remember him, get together and enjoy some good rugby.”
The Highlanders are a men’s social rugby club that was started in the spring of this year. The club played four games in its debut season, including one at Athens Regional Park, and it will resume play this fall.
“We’re just trying to get rock-and-rolling, trying to build our team up, build the foundation, and we’re really excited,” Howard said. “It’s a great team. Our mission statement is all about mental health and camaraderie. That’s what we’re all about, and that’s what we’re doing.”
The Highlanders practice Mondays and Wednesdays at Bicentennial Park.
“We’d love to have more people out here,” Howard said. “We’re trying to grow the sport in McMinn County.”
