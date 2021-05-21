McMinn County is right where it wanted to be all season tonight — playing at home with potentially the program’s first-ever TSSAA state tournament appearance on the line.
Standing in the way of the Cherokees’ potential history in the making will be Stewarts Creek, who will visit McMinn County High School for the Class AAA sectional game 7 p.m. today.
As other baseball coaches are at this point in the postseason, McMinn head coach Matt Ray and staff were in a scramble for whatever they could find about their substate opponent.
The staff for the Tribe (19-12-1) managed to go through a few of the Redhawks’ games, and what they saw was another challenging opponent ahead.
“Bottom line, they’re a very, very well coached team,” Ray said. “They’re a very solid team. It’s going to be one of those things where we have to do anything right. We can’t give away anything. We can’t make any errors, we can’t walk guys. We’re going to have to play a good solid game and not beat ourselves. It’s going to be another competitive game.”
Stewarts Creek (23-13), from Smyrna, finished the postseason as the District 7-AAA and Region 4-AAA runner-up, each time to a 30-win Siegel team.
Ray noted that the Redhawks’ first four hitters are “very solid,” as are a few of their pitchers. He expects Stewarts Creek to pitch Austin Wooten, a left-hander committed to Army, against the Cherokees.
“He’s a good pitcher, he’s about 84 or 85 (miles per hour) as a left-hander, and it’s going to be a good matchup,” Ray said.
Facing an NCAA Division I arm, the Cherokees will have three of theirs available tonight — seniors Andrew Ronne (ETSU signee) and Will Grimmett (Morehead State signee) and junior Ollie Akens (MTSU commit).
“We’re sitting where we want to be,” Ray said. “We’ve just got to execute and play a good ball game.”
And McMinn will want to continue its defensive performances from its Region 3-AAA semifinal win at Cookeville and championship win at Bradley Central. In both of those games, the Cherokees committed no errors.
“We’re going to have to continue that,” Ray said. “This late in the postseason, we’re playing up against competition who, any mistake that you make, they’re going to capitalize on it. So we’ve got to lock in and play good defense.”
Ray said he is expecting a rowdy environment at the McMinn County High School baseball diamond tonight.
“Those opportunities don’t come around very often. And that’s why you play the game,” Ray said. “You want to get to the state tournament, you want to be the state champion. That’s pressure put on the guys, but what we try to do, what we preach to them, is one game at a time. And just see what happens. Play a good, flawless game, and if we’re the best team, we’ll win. And if we’re not, then we won’t win.”
