Jalen Hunt has reopened his college football recruitment.
The Class 6A Mr. Football finalist from McMinn County announced that he decommitted from Western Carolina University on Thursday.
“I just wanna say thank you to Western Carolina for giving me a chance and showing love, but I’ve talked with my family and right now I’m not really comfortable there right now,” Hunt said on his Twitter announcement.
“So with that being said, I’mma decommit and explore more options. Thank y’all.”
Hunt requested no questions in his announcement. He had been committed to Western Carolina since late July.
At the time of his initial commitment, Hunt held more than 10 offers, mostly from FCS programs. Hunt’s offer list also included Tennessee State, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech, Indiana State, Western Illinois, Chattanooga, Austin Peay, Tennessee-Martin, ETSU and Arkansas State.
Hunt is McMinn County’s all-time leading rusher, a distinction he had gained at the end of his junior season last year. And this season, his senior campaign, Hunt padded that career mark by another 2,451 yards on 227 carries, also scoring 27 rushing touchdowns. Hunt’s career rushing total stands at 5,754 yards.
Hunt is believed to be McMinn’s first-ever Mr. Football finalist.
Behind Hunt, the Cherokees finished the season with a 10-1 record, their second straight Region 2-6A runner-up finish to defending Class 6A state champion Maryville and their first win in a TSSAA playoff game in eight years.
McMinn’s season ended Monday on a controversial COVID-19 forfeit, with the TSSAA ruling that second-round opponent Dobyns-Bennett would advance to today’s quarterfinals.
