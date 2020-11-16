The Tennessee Wesleyan men’s basketball team took down Milligan on Saturday, 85-68, with four players scoring in double figures for the Bulldogs.
Bryant Bernard led TWU with 26 points along with three steals and three assists.
Billy Balogun finished with 18 points and Jonathan Webb chipped in 17.
Cameron Montgomery added 10 points.
Wesleyan controlled the boards, outrebounding Milligan 42-28.
Balogun pulled down 14 rebounds, including five offensive rebounds
The first half was a close affair, though the Buffaloes did enjoy a 32-21 lead with 4:33 left in the opening stanza.
Wesleyan cut that lead down, however, outscoring Milligan 9-6 over the final four minutes of the half.
Webb drained a pair of treys during the run and the half ended with the Bulldogs trailing 38-30.
Wesleyan battled its way back in the second half and tied the game at 49-49 and later 52-52, both times on points from Bernard.
A bucket by Darwin Hubbard gave Wesleyan a 54-52 lead with 10:26 to play and the Bulldogs never trailed after that.
Balogun hit a pair of baskets and then Bernard made a three-pointer and Wesleyan led 61-52 lead.
The Bulldogs cruised on to the victory from there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.