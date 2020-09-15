DECATUR - McMinn County went undefeated and Meigs got the best of the Chargers during Week 3 of Sequoyah Conference Youth Football.
McMinn went 4-0, winning three of the four games by comfortable margins over Dayton. Meigs, which does not have a super cricket team, took two of the three games against the visiting Chargers.
Next week McMinn will host Polk County, the Chargers will travel to Loudon and Meigs will visit Vonore.
The game reports turned in from Saturday’s game are as follows:
Meigs vs. Central
Crickets
Meigs 28, Chargers 6
Hayden Sanders ran for two touchdowns, made several other long runs and had several tackles.
Kalix Kilpatrick rushed for two touchdowns, a two-point conversion and also had several good runs and tackles. Kilpatrick also made two fumble recoveries and Jordan Blair had a fumble recovery.
Ryan Foster ran for 125 yards for the Chargers and a touchdown while William Jackson rushed for 59 yards.
Westin Gates made seven solo tackles, Jayden Ruebush had five and Jackson finished with three.
Hoppers
Chargers 6, Meigs 0
The tightly-contested game came down to the final seconds as the Chargers made a goal-line stand.
Dalton Bean led the Tigers with several runs. Defensively, Bean led the Tigers with eight tackles and Ethan Malone had three tackles. Isaac Letang, Trig McHone and Bryson Godsey each had two tackles. Aiden Goodman, Matthew Schneider, Branson Williams, and Gaven Harris each had one tackle. Clay Huckabey had a fumble recovery.
Neither team gained an advantage until the Chargers’ Leelynd Garcia scored in the fourth quarter. He finished with 53 yards rushing.
Demetrius Stoudemire finished with 43 yards rushing, Brayden Natola had 40, Larry James McMuray had 78 and Tucker Williams rushed for 18 yards.
Defensively, Gunner Cooley made eight solo tackles for the Chargers, Jayden Sanchez made five tackles and Christopher Humphrey, Natola and Garcia each made three.
Cutters
Meigs 32, Chargers 0
The Tigers’ offense had a dominant game with Kegan Lenker having 88 rushing yards, Caiden West with 44 yards, Wyatt Hopson 21 yards and Briar Roberts 18 yards. Wyatt Hopson had a 45-yard touchdown pass to Carter Schroeder. Lenker had one touchdown run, West had two touchdown runs and Schroeder made one touchdown reception. Roberts punched in a two-point conversion and Hopson had two conversions.
On defense, Lenker, West and Carter Womac had three tackles each (West with a tackle for loss). Roberts, Schroeder, Trevion Ferguson and Ethan Talley had two tackles each (Schroeder’s were both tackles for loss). Womac, Hopson, and Adam Mason also made several plays on defense.
Kennedy Smith had an interception and a fumble recovery. Roberts kicked many good onside kicks and had a 45-yard kick return.
McMinn
Super Crickets
McMinn 24, Dayton 6
The McMinn County Super Crickets earned a 24-6 win over the Dayton Little Eagles.
Offensive player of the game Zayne McGrail had 115 yards and two touchdowns. He also helped out on defense with two tackles.
Neyland Roberts had 40 yards rushing, a touchdown, and a pair of two-point conversions. Jesse Roberts rounded out the offense for the game with 104 yards and a two-point conversion.
Defensive player of the game Koen Jacoway with six tackles. Other top defensive performers on the day included Trystan Spaugh with four tackles, Braynell Gardener, Wyatt Collins, and Laz Lethcoe all with three tackles each and Ben Bradford and David Cronan each with one tackle.
Other contributors for Saturdays win over the Little Eagles are Gannon Lankford, Zayden King, Titan Childs, Cooper Withrow, Jaison Leverett, Jaeceion Spann, Rose Hampton, Alex Sledge, and Joe Gossett.
Hoppers
McMinn 8, Dayton 6
Rylan Kilibrew led McMinn with 111 yards rushing and on defense he made four tackles, recovered a fumble and made an interception. He also scored a touchdown.
Jaren Riddle made three tackles and a two-point conversion, Santiago Hurst had 25 yards rushing and made three tackles, Bryce Cagle made four tackles and rushed for 10 yards and Maddox Melton rushed for 12 yards and made a pair of tackles.
Rudy Firtz made three tackles, Morgan Bartel made two tackles while Mason Greene, Iziah Tilley, Jasiah Jackson and Braylon Franks each made one tackle.
The scores for all the Sequoyah Conference games are as follows (home team first):
Super Crickets: Bradley 28, Polk 6; Loudon 32, LCYFO 20; Madisonville 2, Vonore 0 (forfeit); Sweeter 30, Tellico 36, McMinn 24, Dayton 6.
Crickets: Bradley 36, Polk 0; Loudon 12, LCYFO 6; Madisonville 0, Vonore 44; Sweetwater 32, Tellico 0; Chargers 0, Meigs 32; McMinn 34, Dayton 0.
Hoppers: Bradley 6, Polk 0 (OT); Loudon 0, LCYFO 16; Madisonville 0, Vonore 32; Sweetwater 40, Tellico 8; Chargers 6, Meigs 0; McMinn 8, Dayton 6.
Cutters: Bradley 34, Polk 0; Loudon 20, LCYFO 26; Madisonville 0, Vonore 20; Sweetwater 30, Tellico 8; Chargers 8, Meigs 26; McMinn 34, Dayton 0.
