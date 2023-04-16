CHATTANOOGA - McMinn County baseball went on the road Friday and defeated the McCallie Blue Tornados 3-2 in a pitching battle.
The Cherokees outlasted their opponent, scoring first on a wild pitch in the fifth inning by the Blue Tornado pitcher. The Cherokee pitchers allowed just three hits all game and starter John Bryson went four innings, surrendering just one hit and zero runs, striking out one batter.
Jayce Falls drew a leadoff walk to start the fifth inning and the next batter, Grady Prince, reached second on a fielding error that allowed Falls to advance to third. With runners now on second and third with one out, another mistake committed by the Blue Tornados allowed Falls to score from third, giving the Cherokees the lead of 1-0.
"They made some mistakes and we got a guy on third base and it was a couple passed balls. We got on base and created some things and stole some bases. We put pressure on their defense, they made a couple of mistakes and lucky we scored a couple of runs off it," Cherokees head coach Matt Ray said.
McMinn would score two more runs in the top of the sixth inning, increasing its lead to 3-0. Hunter McDonald's single gave the Cherokees a 2-0 lead and the next batter, Falls, hit the ball in play, forcing the Blue Tornados' defense to make a play.
But, they committed a throwing error that allowed McDonald to score from third. McDonald went 2-3 with an RBI and run scored in the game.
The Cherokees now had to protect their lead as the Blue Tornados chipped away in the sixth, scoring their first run, and in the seventh as they scored another run to make the score 3-2.
"Everybody knows McCallie's talent and a win like this, it's a confidence builder. It shows if we stick to what we are doing, good things will happen," Ray said. "We were tough outs all night and that's a big thing for us."
