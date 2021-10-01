MANCHESTER – The McMinn County girls' soccer team rolled to a 7-0 win Thursday at Coffee County.
The Lady Cherokees led 6-0 at halftime. Kylee Hockman led McMinn (9-2-1) with four goals, and Allison Hansford scored two goals and Addie Smith one.
The Lady Tribe has one more regular-season game on the schedule for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Signal Mountain.
