DECATUR – So much for being a small-ball team.
The Lady Tigers hit two power shots and were ahead 7-3 before holding off a Midway rally to earn an 8-6 non-district win on Wednesday.
Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said in the preseason that the Lady Tigers may have need to play small-ball this year to score runs. However, after struggling offensively early in the season, the Lady Tigers have hit their stride.
“We’ve been hitting the ball better the last few games,” Davis said. “Hopefully, we keep that up. We went down 3-0 early, but we fought our way back. But our two freshman pitchers shut them down for the most part until late.”
The Lady Tigers (5-4) will travel to Polk County on Monday with the first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.
Meigs 8, Midway 6
The Lady Tigers trailed early after a two-run homer and then again on a Meigs error as Midway took a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Tigers to counter with four runs of their own, however.
Madison Hughes led off Meigs’ half of the first with a single and advanced on a hit by Toryn Lawson.
After the first out of the inning, Anna Crowder singled home Hughes and then Ella Scott blasted a three-run home run to put Meigs on top 4-3.
The Lady Tigers extended their lead in the third inning.
Anna Crowder slammed a double to left field and then advanced to third on a single by Ella Scott.
Crowder then scored on an error and all the runners advanced. Kennedy Majors then powered a home run over the left field fence to put Meigs up 7-3.
The two teams traded runs in the fifth and Meigs led 8-4. The Lady Tigers scored on an RBI single by Hughes to score Majors.
The Lady Green Wave climbed back into the game with a two-run homer to make it 8-6 in the sixth, but Lainey Fitzgerald shut down the rally by striking out the final batter of the inning.
Fitzgerald then induced a fly ball and struck out the final two batters of the game to preserve Meigs’ victory.
The Lady Tigers outhit Midway 13-6.
Scott and Crowder both went 2-for-4 with Scott driving in three runs on her home run. Crowder had one RBI.
Majors drove in two runs and scored twice.
Hughes also picked up an RBI and went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Sierra Howard went 3-for-4 and Lawson had one hit and drew a pair of walks.
Howard hit two doubles while Fitzgerald and Crowder each had one.
Carlee McLemore gave up three runs on three hits in one inning, but only two of those runs were earned. She struck out one and walked two.
Howard pitched 3-2/3 innings, giving up one run on two hits. She struck out four and walked three.
Fitzgerald threw the final 2-½ innings, giving up two runs on one hit while striking out four and walking one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.