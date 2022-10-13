CHARLESTON – McMinn County already had one streak end at the hands of Walker Valley this season, but the Lady Cherokees were not going to let the Lady Mustangs break another, more important, one.
Four different players scored a goal each for the Lady Tribe, who controlled the District 5-AAA championship match from start to finish in a 4-0 win Thursday on Walker Valley High School’s football field.
The Lady Cherokees (9-4-1) got sweet revenge against the Walker Valley team that ended their 31-game winning streak against district opponents during the regular season, which made Thursday’s district title game a road game for McMinn for the first time in five years.
“They all came together on that, and we were not going to let what happened last time happen again,” said Lady Cherokees head coach Arielle Halsall. “And it was awesome to see them get the result that they all really wanted to day.”
The result was the same as it had been the previous four, and the Lady Tribe extended its District 5-AAA championship streak to five straight. Dating back to 2013, McMinn has won seven district titles in the last 10 years.
“The girls came out with high energy. They wanted to win,” said Halsall, who was a player on the 2013 district title team that started McMinn’s decade of dominance. “They came together as a team. I told them the key to winning today was fighting for one another and coming together as a team, and that’s exactly what they did, so I was really, really proud of each of the players tonight and all their efforts.”
The Lady Mustangs (13-4-1) threatened to score the first goal six minutes into the match, with one shot hitting the post and a follow-up shot flying just off frame.
Kylee Hockman made Walker Valley pay for its missed opportunity in short order. The senior captain at forward chased down the long through ball from Mackenzie Howard and zipped her shot past the goalkeeper on the breakaway for a 1-0 McMinn lead in the eighth minute.
Hockman’s goal set the tone for a Lady Cherokees team and a senior class determined to keep their district title record unblemished and their quest for another TSSAA state tournament appearance on a smoother path.
“This would be our (senior class’) fourth year going into winning the district, and we didn’t want to give up that title to our enemies in the district,” Hockman said. “So we wanted to do whatever was possible for us to win.
“It feels pretty good, and we were going to make a run back to state for the third year, so we’re ready for that one.”
Despite being marked by two defenders much of the match, Lexi Lawson found an opening for her goal in the 15th minute, drilling a line drive that grazed a Lady Mustang defender, but not enough to divert it from its fast path into the net.
Walker Valley actually out-shot McMinn overall 8-5 in the first half, though the Lady Tribe put all of its shots on goal, making for a 5-3 advantage there. Few of the Lady Mustangs’ shots after their early threat had much of a chance, and the Lady Cherokees took their 2-0 lead into halftime.
Kylee Winder made the Lady Tribe’s lead 3-0 with 25:26 left in the game. The freshman collected the ball right near the mouth of the goal after Howard’s corner kick and tapped in the score. Kayleigh Ridley, a senior, put the finishing touch on McMinn’s win with its final goal, a one-touch header finish off another Howard corner kick with nine minutes left.
Howard finished the game with three assists.
“Our attacking group up front, we’re lethal from all different angles, and it’s a joy to watch how they can all score goals together,” Halsall said.
McMinn finished the game with shot advantages of 18-15 overall and 11-8 on goal. Bella Hooper picked up eight saves in goal.
By winning the district title, the Lady Cherokees will play their Region 3-AAA tournament semifinal at home Tuesday, against the loser of the opposite District 6-AAA championship game between Franklin County and Shelbyville. The result of that game was not known as of deadline Thursday night.
“We’re excited to get the opportunity to get another home game and hopefully win another game getting us into the (region) championship,” Halsall said.
