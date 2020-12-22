SPARTA - The Chargers took one on the chin Monday but the day wasn’t all bad.
A poor second quarter doomed the Central boys to a 72-47 loss to Cookeville in the Sonic Shootout at White County High School. Despite the loss and going 1-2 in the tournament, Central Coach Daniel Curtis saw some good things.
“It wasn’t all bad,” Curtis said. “When you are down to a good team you have to fight back or you will get blown out of the gym, and I thought we did that. We are a young team, we lost eight guys off last year’s team. It’s a process.
“I have to learn them, they have to learn me and they have to learn a new system. We have gotten better, it just doesn’t show up on the scoreboard yet, but it’s there. We are taking small strides and getting better, but we need to take some bigger strides here pretty soon.”
The Chargers (6-3) are scheduled to play at the Harriman Christmas Classic on Dec. 28 and 29. The Meigs County boys and girls are also scheduled to play in that tournament.
Cookville 72, Central 47
The Chargers started off slow and got slower - or Cookeville got faster- as the first half wore one.
Cookeville led 14-7, leaving the Chargers behind but within striking distance. Adrian Lenoir and Gabe Masingale were the only scorers for Central in the first quarter.
The second quarter was the difference in the game as the Cavaliers won the period 26-11.
“They came out and hit some ‘3’s and we just couldn’t get going offensively,” Curtis said. “We got some good looks, the shots just didn’t go in.”
That put the Chargers in a hole at the half, behind 40-18 at the half, that they couldn’t dig out of.
Carden and Carter Henderson each scored four points in the third quarter while Gabe Masingale and Samuel Masingale each scored one bucket, but the Chargers lost the third quarter 21-12.
Central won the fourth quarter 17-11, but behind 61-30 to start the period it was too little too late.
Gabe Masingale put up seven fourth-quarter points and Will Cooper added four.
Cookeville wound up winning 72-47. Gabe Masingale led Central with 16 points.
