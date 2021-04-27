McMinn County had three innings on defense it would rather forget and two innings on offense it would like to take into today's game with the District 5-AAA top seeding still up for grabs.
The Cherokees never recovered from a disastrous fourth inning in which it yielded the first six runs of the game to Cleveland en route to an 11-6 defeat Monday at McMinn County High School.
McMinn (12-9-1, 8-3 District 5-AAA) would have clinched a first-place regular season finish in the district had it won Monday. The Tribe would still claim the top spot if it salvages the series split today with a win at Cleveland. Today's away game starts at 7 p.m.
Helping the Blue Raiders to their six-run fourth inning: four passed balls, three hit batters, two walks, one of them with bases loaded, and one error that had loaded the bases with no outs.
"Some walks and passed balls, whatever, it happens, but we've got to figure out how to stop the bleeding in those situations,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “But we'll just flush the bad tonight, and we'll take what was good and move on, and we'll be ready to rock and roll (today).
"We take care of business, and we're good. We'll be all right.”
Cleveland tacked on two more runs in the top of the fifth inning, helped by two more walks, a passed ball and two errors. That ended the start of Andrew Ronne (L) on the mound.
McMinn got its first two runs in the bottom of the fifth, with freshman Mason Roderick driving them in with a double. But Roderick got tagged out when trying to extend that to a triple, and a pop out and fly out left the Cherokees down 8-2.
The Raiders extended that lead by three more runs in the sixth, with Carson Clark getting off to a rough start in relief with two walks and a hit batter to load bases with no outs. Another hit batter for a run ended Clark's time on the mound and brought on Ryan Guthrie, but Cleveland still extended its lead to 11-2.
But Will Harris led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and scored on Hayden Miller's double. Jace Hyde drove in two more runs with his own two-bagger, and Roderick notched another ribbie to close McMinn's deficit to 11-6.
A Cleveland double in the seventh threatened to add another run, but Miller, playing right field, fired to Andrew Beavers at shortstop, who made the throw to Roderick at catcher in time for the tagout that kept McMinn's deficit at five runs.
But other than a Hayden Frank single, the rest of the at-bats in the bottom of the seventh were a fly out, ground out and strikeout looking.
"I think our hitters were starting to realize and starting to click with our approach at the plate,” Ray said. “The guys were sticking with it, and we began to piece some things together and have decent (at-bats). I'd still like to see us be a little more aggressive in the count and not get behind so much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.