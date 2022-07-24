Matthew Green performs the squat during the American Powerlifting Federation competition July 16 in Murfreesboro. Green, 16, a junior at McMinn County High School, set state records within his age and weight division in the event, which was his first powerlifting competition.
It did not take long for Matthew Green to start setting state records in powerlifting.
The 16-year-old McMinn County High School junior had trained for only three months in the sport before his first competition, an American Powerlifting Federation event July 16 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Murfreesboro.
Competing in the 16-17-year-old division, in the 165-pound weight class, Green set Tennessee state records for his age and weight class on all of his lifts, which included 237 pounds on the bench press, 397 pounds on the squat and 445 pounds on the deadlift.
The sum of those lifts made for a combined weight of 1,079 pounds, which is also a state record. Green is the No. 1-ranked lifter in Tennessee at his age and weight class.
Lifting weights is nothing new to Green, as he had been playing football for 11 years of his life. But it was only recently that he discovered he loved lifting more than actually playing and practicing football, and so Green gave up football and dedicated himself to powerlifting.
“When I got into the gym it set my mind to a different plane,” said Green in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “It was taking too much away from football. And it was taking too much away from the gym, football was. And I started putting more time into the gym than training for football, so I just switched, because I was having more fun in the gym.”
Green’s coach, Amanda Forbes, also encouraged him to take up powerlifting, seeing the potential he had to excel in the sport.
“Ever since I started working out, it’s always caught my eye because I love lifting weights,” Green said. “And then I got introduced to my coach (Forbes), and she really set it on to me and said I had a lot of potential to break state records. So I just got into it.”
And Green isn’t satisfied with just the marks he set earlier in July. He intends to continue breaking his own records.
“My goals for the future is to do more powerlifting and break the state records that I set already,” Green said.
