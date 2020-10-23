OOLTEWAH — Last week, McMinn Central had left an opening for East Hamilton to capitalize on in the final minutes. This time around, with the Region 4-AA championship on the line, that fatal exposure happened barely after the opening whistle.
The final score was the same as last week for the Chargerettes, a 1-0 loss Thursday at East Hamilton High School. It was Central’s third loss to the Lady Hurricanes this season, and it sent the Chargerettes on the road for their Class AA sectional game, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday.
“It’s frustrating, but what it comes down to is we’re so evenly matched that whoever makes a mistake, it’s usually just one mistake, ends up paying for it,” said Central Coach Travis Tuggle. And every time we’ve played them this year it’s been us that’s made the mistake. But I’m proud of these girls. They’ve worked so hard, they come out to practice every day, they try to get better.”
The breakdown came on a cross point blank in front of the goal, where East Hamilton’s Maria Drumeller slotted in the game’s only goal in the second minute. That goal would hold for 78 more minutes and prove the difference.
The Chargerettes (10-4) threatened often for the rest of the first half, putting their first seven shots on frame and outshooting the Lady ’Canes 10-9 overall and 7-3 on goal. East Hamilton was called offside on an insurance goal opportunity in the 21st minute with numbers in the box.
“I thought we played really well after that first goal. We had a few shaky moments there,” Tuggle said. “There were some times when we stood and watched a little bit. But when it came down to it we worked hard to try to win, and it just didn’t fall out today.”
But after halftime, the Lady ’Canes (11-3) picked up the pressure, firing nine shots on goal and often robbing Central of possession to keep control. As a result, the Chargerettes could only muster one shot in the second half, which was off frame.
For the game, East Hamilton finished with a 23-11 overall shot advantage, 12-7 on goal. Both teams kicked two corners. Goalkeeper Stonie Fox finished with nine saves for Central. Jackie Payne briefly spelled Fox after she hit her head on the goal post while making a save, and the freshman picked up two saves of her own. Fox, a senior, was able to re-enter the game shortly after.
“We’ve played each other so often,” Tuggle said. “We know what each other does, and we know their game, they know our game, and so it just ends up being a war every single time. But kudos to (East Hamilton Head Coach) Carrie (Tyler), she does a great job, and they do a great job, and hat’s off to them.”
East Hamilton has easily been Central’s greatest obstacle in both District 7-AA and Region 4-AA play. And it will continue to be so for at least two more years after the TSSAA released its classifications Thursday — though Tuggle expects that may change after two years, as East Hamilton’s middle school students funnel out of the high school building to the new East Hamilton Middle School and more high schoolers are rezoned for East Hamilton High School.
“It’s like I told them, we’re competing against a school that really should be a AAA school,” Tuggle said. “They’re listed for two more years in AA, it said they have 1,065 kids, but they’re probably going to end up next year having 1,400 kids here. And about every one of these girls, they’re great players, we’ve enjoyed playing them, they play club soccer. And here we are, just a rag-tag motley crew of athletes and soccer players and hard workers, and we’ve got a great bunch of girls.”
Up next for the Chargerettes is the substate game, which is tentatively scheduled to take place Saturday at Livingston Academy. Game time was still to be determined as of press time. Livingston defeated Kingston 3-1 in the Region 3-AA championship game Thursday.
And Tuggle likes Central’s chances to win the sectional and reach the Class AA state tournament again, especially after two close results against East Hamilton.
“I’m planning on going Saturday to wherever we play (Livingston) and winning over there, because I don’t believe that either one of those teams are as good as this team right here (East Hamilton),” Tuggle said.
