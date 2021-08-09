Two golfers each made a hole-in-one recently at Mouse Creek Golf Course.
Mike Finn made his ace July 23 in a two-man select shot match. Witnesses were Steve Finn, Mike Bryant and Gerald "Big Foot" Thompson. It was Finn's first hole-in-one in his 50 years of playing golf.
Bobby Jones then made his hole-in-one one day later on July 24. Witnesses were Ted DeRan, Rick Carroll and Tom Blandford. Jones made his first ace in 12 years of playing golf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.