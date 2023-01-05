The Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs held on to take the win at home Thursday night. The Bulldogs hit timely shots and free throws late to close out the scrappy Johnson Royals 76-74.
The Bulldogs (10-2, 8-2) got off to a fast start in the first five minutes of the game, stretching the lead to as many as 14 points with 12:14 left in the in the first quarter. The Royals (1-14, 1-9) battled back to cut the deficit to one 35-34 to end the first half. The Bulldogs shot 43% from the field and 27% from three in the first half.
“We knew they was going to give us a good battle I told our guys they are way better than their record,” said Bulldogs head coach Ray Stone. “I knew they were going to come out here and compete and give us a hard-fought game and that’s what they did.”
The Royals came out the second half on fire from three, connecting on 6-13. Johnson took the lead away from the Bulldogs and stretched it as far as seven with 12:05 left to play in the second half. Kobe Pride kept the Bulldogs in the game as the momentum swung to the Royals. Pride hit timely shots in the second half, scoring a career-high 22 points and adding five blocks and eight rebounds.
“We needed every single one of those points obviously only winning by two points,” Stone said. “I’m proud of Kobe. We’ve been working with him on settling down once he settles down on offense his shots have a very good chance of going in. He slowed down tonight and played very well for us.”
The Bulldogs’ 12-15 shooting from the free throw line iced the game. The Royals hit a three with under a minute left in the game but were forced to play the foul game and the Bulldogs hit the free throws that counted.
TWU (9-4, 6-4) went into the half trailing the Royals 29-25. The Lady Bulldogs only made four of their 19 shot attempts and 1-6 from three in the first quarter, and they were 5-15 from the field and 2-7 from three in the second quarter.
The second half the flip was switched as the Lady Bulldogs outscored their opponent 50-31. The Lady Bulldogs trailed 53-47 going into the fourth quarter but surged ahead with hot shooting.
The Lady Royals (3-10, 1-8) went 3-13 from the field in the fourth while the Lady Bulldogs heated up going 10-15 from the field and 4-7 from deep and 4-4 from the free throw line.
“The press took its toll on their legs they didn’t have any legs in the fourth quarter we started really attacking the rim, but when we put the five guards in their that’s when it kind of snowballed for them after that,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Jeff Rice.
