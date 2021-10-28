Coach Bo Cagle still believes that McMinn County has not played a complete game yet this season. The Cherokees have an opportunity to put together such a game in their regular-season finale 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cherokee Stadium against Region 4-5A opponent Ooltewah.
The Tribe likely already has the No. 2 seed in the TSSAA playoffs, and the home postseason opener that goes with it, in hand regardless of Friday’s result. Even if McMinn does happen to lose Friday, the only way it slips below the second seed is if Walker Valley were to lose to Howard the same night, which is extremely unlikely.
But the Cherokees (6-3, 2-1 Region 4-5A) don’t want to leave any of that to chance, and they certainly don’t want to head into the postseason coming off a subpar performance, regardless.
"You just don't want to back into the playoffs. You want to be playing your best football the last week of the year, so that's what we're looking for,” Cagle said. “We're looking for us to go out there and play the best we can and have the best game that we can play. Because it's not like we've put four quarters together. And I haven't seen a first half where we came out of the gate and played really well in a while, so the things I'm looking for is to come out of the game and come out here and do things right to begin with and not create adversity for ourselves before we start playing well.”
On paper, McMinn’s Senior Night matchup should not be much of a contest. The Tribe is on a five-game winning streak, the latest win against a Loudon team that was No. 2 in Class 3A at the time. Meanwhile, Ooltewah (2-6, 1-2) has been outscored a combined 233-56 in its six losses. The Owls have given up 32.4 points per game overall this season, 38.8 through their losses.
However, Cagle noted that Ooltewah still has some athletes at the running back and wide receiver positions that could make it more dangerous than its record might suggest. The Owls are also coming off a 27-20 win in four overtimes against Brainerd this past week.
"When you see them of film, they've got some skilled guys and some fast guys on the perimeter,” Cagle said. “So I think they do a good job of getting the ball to those. They're unfortunate to have some drops in some games that changed the outcomes of those games. Obviously, I do think they've gotten better, with the win at Brainerd last week. But they've got big, strong, fast skill players on the perimeter that we have to deal with on both sides of the ball.”
Cagle noted that Ooltewah scheme-wise is similar to the Cherokees offensively, with an H-back set, twinned receivers often on one side, and preferring to set up play-action passes with the running game.
Defensively, the Owls are a base 3-4, but they often walk down linebacker Jaden Carmichael to form a four-man line.
"He's a good football player, a big guy, it seems like they've had No. 31 (Carmichael) for the past 15 years since I've been here,” said Cagle, who also noted Ooltewah’s secondary is athletic.
Cagle is looking for a sound start to Friday’s game, reversing a recent trend for the Tribe. Over its last three games, McMinn had given up the first scores to Sweetwater and Loudon and turned it over four times in the first half against Walker Valley.
"You've just got to grab the momentum early, that's the big thing,” Cagle said. “And we've got to clean it up. We've turned the ball over too much, and we've got to create some turnovers. And at the end of the day, we've just got to play very hard and sound and be physical and play the football we've just been known to play.”
