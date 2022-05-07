DECATUR — Meigs County played with heavy hearts on Thursday, but eliminated Tellico Plains in the first round of the District 3-2A Tournament with a 14-0 victory in five innings.
The win puts the Tigers into the second round of the tournament and into the double-elimination portion of the bracket.
“It has been a very tough day today at Meigs High,” Tigers Coach Tyler Roberts said. “Our team has been in mourning of (a fellow student) who tragically died this morning on her way to school. I told the team there is no better way to honor her than by playing your hardest tonight and advance in the district tournament.
“They were focused from the first pitch to the last pitch and we hit the ball extremely well today and had another quality outing from Payton (Armour) on the mound.”
The Tigers (16-9) were scheduled to play at Sweetwater on Friday, weather permitting, as thunderstorms were in the forecast. If the game was not played on Friday it will likely be played on Saturday.
Meigs 14, Tellico 0 (5 innings):The Tigers jumped out to a big lead with six runs in the first inning. Logan Carroll and Luke Pendergrass each drove in a pair of runs in the first inning while Nate Levy and Jackson Shaver had one RBI each in the first.
Meigs added five more runs in the second. Pendergrass doubled home two runs in the inning while Levy had an RBI single and Gage Welch was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Already up 11-0, Meigs topped off its scoring with three runs in the fourth with the help of two Tellico errors. Carroll drove in the only earned run with a single.
Armour, now 8-0 on the season, cruised for most of the game. He gave up no runs and just one hit while striking out six and walking one.
Carroll entered late in the game, throwing the final 1-1/3 innings. He gave up no runs on one hit while striking out one and walking one.
Offensively, the Tigers finished with 10 hits. Pendergrass went 2-for-3 with four RBIs while Carroll went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three stolen bases.
Levy went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Those with one RBI each were Armour, Shaver and Welch.
