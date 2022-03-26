Meigs County tennis started the district schedule with an easy win over Loudon Thursday.
The Meigs girls lost two of the three doubles matches, but won all six singles matches to earn the 8-1 victory. The boys went 5-1 in singles and 2-1 in doubles to win 7-2.
Macie Bunch (8-6), Emily Henry (8-1), Madison Fisher (8-0), Avary Summers (8-2) and Connleigh Irwin (8-0) all won their singles matches. Kadence Schaumburg won by forfeit. Loudon won both doubles matches.
On the boys’ side in singles, Alex Schaumburg (8-5), Ethan Hill (8-0), Dylan Carroll (8-3), Da'Quawn Tatum (8-2) and Braden McLemore (8-3) all won. In doubles, Chris Plaster and Carroll won 8-3 while Tatum and McLemore won 8-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.