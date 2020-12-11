McMinn County bowling split with Bradley Central on Tuesday in their final regular-season matches.
The McMinn boys won 17-10. Carson Gary picked up three wins and had the high series of 679, with game scores of 232, 226 and 221. Other high scores were Levi Saffles 225 (1 win), Chris Jones 197 (1 win), Justin Manning 190 (3 wins), Levi Lankford 182 (2 wins) and Tabius Doros 178.
McMinn's girls lost 21-6. Aaliyah Cagle bowled games of 155, 138, 134 for the high series of 427. Other high scores were Hayli Howe 177 (2 wins), Dakota Ooten 136 (1 win), Janae Teague 127 (2 wins), Lexy Vincent 117 (1 win) and Brittany Coburn 75.
The McMinn boys finished the regular season 7-4 for third place in District 5. The Cherokees will play at Rhea County next week for the first round of the district tournament.
McMinn's girls finished the regular season 2-10 for fifth place in the district. The Lady Cherokees will travel to East Hamilton next week for the first round of the playoffs.
