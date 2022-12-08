After her first two years in a supporting role in McMinn County's attack, Lexi Lawson found herself the focal point of opposing defenses' attention this past season.
The Lady Cherokees' junior forward responded with season totals of 22 goals and six assists, despite missing the first two games. For her performance through the fall of 2022, Lawson was selected to the Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association (THSSCA) All-State team in Class AAA, which was announced Wednesday.
Lawson reacted to news of her selection with excitement.
"I know a lot of the girls on the list and I'm happy to be part of such a talented group," said Lawson in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian.
Following the graduation last year of McMinn's all-time career scoring and assists leader, Allison Hansford, who is now at Liberty, Lawson went into the season realizing she had big shoes to fill at the striker position. Hansford, along with dominant midfielder Addie Smith (at Lee) and defensive captain Kendall Heath, led the Lady Tribe to four straight District 5-AAA championships, two Region 3-AAA titles and two TSSAA state tournament appearances.
"They were definitely some big shoes to fill," Lawson said. "Allie was a great player and even better teammate. I knew I had to step up and lead this team after losing such key players last year. Wanting to help my team continue winning the district championship and excelling in the post-season was a big motivation for me."
Lawson did just that, helping lead the Lady Cherokees to their fifth straight district championship in the postseason. Lawson had earned District 5-AAA Offensive Most Valuable Player honors as well as a spot on the All-Region 3-AAA team.
For head coach Arielle Halsall, who recently finished her first season at the helm, Lawson's accomplishments came as no surprise due to her work ethic.
"Lexi is the kind of player who puts in the hard work when nobody’s watching," Halsall said. "I would always see Lexi shooting after practices or out at the field on her own. As a coach that is the kind of player we all dream of having on our team. That hard work and her talent really had an opportunity to shine this season.
"She was the strong center forward that our team needed. Lexi has a really powerful and accurate shot that caused a lot of difficulty for teams. She stepped up for us in very important games and was a reliable goal scorer. Lexi was our leading goal scorer for the year with 22 goals. She is very deserving of the honor of All State after the incredible performances she had for our program this season."
Lawson credits the work she put in every offseason, and particularly the one before her junior year, for her success. And Lawson's goal to play college soccer has also driven her year-to-year improvement.
"When I decided I wanted to play at the next level, I started putting in more work on and off the soccer field and in the weight room to help me reach this goal," Lawson said. "This extra work has helped me a lot in all aspects of my game, but especially the technical side of it."
Lawson had an injury scare recently in basketball, which she began this year at the high school level, last Friday against Waller Valley, having injured her right knee. Lawson, however, did not sustain any serious damage to her knee and is expecting to return to basketball next week.
With Lawson's soccer offseason still on track, she has some unfinished business in her sights for her senior year, including what she believes can be a return to the state tournament for the Lady Cherokees after they fell short of that this past season.
"My goal as a team is to win the district championship, win the region championship, and make it to state one last time," Lawson said. "Individually, I hope to be committed by then. I want to keep my title as Offensive MVP and push myself to get Overall MVP. I'd also like to see my name back on the All-State list. I know that if I achieve my individual goals, I know my teammates will do their part and we're going to be back in the state tournament next year. And inevitably that's what really matters."
