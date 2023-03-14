MURFREESBORO – McMinn County came close a few times in the game of catch-up it was playing all afternoon.
But Memphis Overton got away every time, and the Cherokees' season ended in a 74-55 defeat in the Class 4A quarterfinals of The BlueCross Basketball Championships on Tuesday in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University.
McMinn (27-8) had overcome an early 8-3 deficit to even the score at 10-10, only for the Wolverines to end the first quarter on a 10-1 run. Trailing 20-11 after one, the Tribe cut its deficit to 30-26 during the second quarter before Overton again got separation with another 8-0 burst to finish the half, capped by its Mr. Basketball finalist Jordan Frison going coast-to-coast for a buzzer-beating layup.
"I felt like early, we allowed them to get us out of the things we do,” said Cherokees head coach Randy Casey, who finished up his second year at the helm. “And whether that was nerves or whether it was what they were doing, in the first half I didn't feel like we were us.”
The Tribe trailed 38-26 at halftime, but Reese Frazier came out of the break with a layup and a 3-pointer, and Caden Hester cut to the hoop off a Hayden Smith dish. A Frazier free throw and another Hester layup made for a 10-0 McMinn run to begin the second half, cutting its deficit to 38-36 with 5:14 left in the third quarter.
But Overton (31-11) again had an answer, a missed McMinn shot from near the rim turning to a transition three from Xavier Alexander on the other end to spark a 9-1 run the other way. The Cherokees entered the fourth quarter down 56-45 and got within eight points after a Trent Peak three-point play to begin the final period, but another 9-2 Wolverines run after ended McMinn's hopes of a comeback.
“In the second half we came out, regrouped at halftime,” Casey said. “We came out after the half and cut it to I think two real quick in about two minutes. And then they made a little bit of a run right back. I think we missed a layup and they hit a three, and that was a big turning point in the game. And we were playing catch-up from that point on. And obviously they have great guards. No. 5 (Frison) is a great player, and their other guards are better than advertised. And they were basically playing keepaway from us, and they did a good job taking care of the basketball.”
Much of the Cherokees' success leading up to the program's first state tournament appearance since 2011 had been predicated on out-rebounding their opponents, but McMinn fell on the wrong end of a 32-19 rebounding margin Tuesday. Overton's burly 6'7” post Jailen Hardaway (23 points, nine rebounds) had a lot to do with that.
"He (Hardaway) was heavy, really heavy,” said McMinn senior Hayden Smith, who finished with nine points and seven rebounds. “Last week (in the Class 4A sectional) against LaVeregne, they had a tall, slim kid like me and it wasn't that big of a deal. But he got me tonight. He was stronger and stuff. He got me on the boards, really. He might have out-toughed me tonight, that's what it was.”
Frison also hit the boards from his guard position for 10 rebounds to go with his game-high 27 points for Overton.
"Their big (Hardaway) was a hard match-up for us,” Casey said. “And they missed some and got some putbacks that we should have gotten. We missed some assignments. And it's been our thing all year, when we out-rebound people, when we're plus-five or plus-eight on the rebounding side, we win every game. When we don't, that's been a big thing for us. That's been a key to our success, and today unfortunately that deserted us a little bit.”
Reese Frazier finished with 15 points to lead the Cherokees, but the sophomore was more concerned with going 4-8 from the free throw line or committing four turnovers. Caden Hester, another of McMinn's four seniors, ended with 12 points and a team-high four assists before fouling out in the fourth quarter, and junior Trent Peak scored 11 points off the bench.
"Sure, I had 15 (points) with four missed free throws,” Frazier said. “I know that's one thing I always think about is free throws. But overall, no, not really (a performance to build on). There towards the end, I forced a couple of things which to turnovers which led to points for them. And so I think I could have played a lot better. Now I feel like I left it out there, for sure, but I'm just not overall pleased with how I played tonight.”
McMinn actually committed less turnovers (13) than Overton did (15), but the Wolverines had a 19-9 advantage on points off turnovers. Overton made 56% of its field goal attempts, compared to the Cherokees' 43.2%. The Wolverines were also 13-15 on its free throws, compared to 10-18 for McMinn.
"I was pleased with our effort. As usual, our guys always play hard, and I feel like we played extremely hard tonight,” Casey said. “I'm not pleased with our execution. I thought our execution on the offensive end should have been better, and it wasn't. We allowed them to take us out of some things that we like to do. Am I pleased with that? Probably not. But overall, as hard as we played, yes, I am.”
