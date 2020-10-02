The McMinn County boys' bowling team defeated Signal Mountain 21.5-5.5 at Spare Time Bowling in Hixson.
High scores were Carson Gary (3 wins) 276, 205 and 197, with the high series of 678; Chris Jones (3 wins) 237 and 236 with a series of 620; Justin Manning (2.5 wins) 192 with a series of 494; Levi Lankford (1 win) 207 with a 494 series; Haydin Howe (2 wins) 114; and Kenny Wilson (1 win) 92.
Gary's 276 game started the match with eight consecutive strikes and was only two shots away from a perfect game.
McMinn's next match is Oct. 20 at Classic Lanes against Boyd-Buchanan.
On Tuesday, both McMinn bowling teams fell to Walker Valley, with the boys losing 22-5 and the girls 21-6.
On the boys' side, Gary shot 226, 207 and 201 with the high series of 634. Chris Jones had a 163 and 155, and Levi Lankford 146.
For the girls, Aaliyah Cagle rolled 157, 135 and 132 and had the high series with 424. Dakota Ooten scored 104 and Brittany Coburn 103.
