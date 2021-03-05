The Tennessee Wesleyan men's basketball team will begin Opening Round play in the 2021 NAIA Men's Basketball National Championships tournament Friday, March 12, at Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama.
Placed in Montgomery Bracket B, the No. 3 seed Bulldogs (16-8) will begin March 12 against No. 2 Warner (Florida). The winner of that game will advance to the March 13 contest against No. 1 Faulkner. All game times are still to be determined.
Warner (18-6) was The Sun Conference regular-season champion, and Faulkner (25-2) the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) regular-season champion.
The winner of the March 13 game advances to the Round of 16 and the tournament's final site March 18-23 in Kansas City.
