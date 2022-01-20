Coach Ray Stone wasn’t going to deviate from what has made Tennessee Wesleyan successful so far this season, even with the Bulldogs shorthanded as they were.
TWU was still playing the same aggressive defensive style despite dressing only eight players, and it paid off as it buried Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) opponent Kentucky Christian 101-78 at James L. Robb Gymnasium.
“They were playing hard, playing aggressive, and that’s one of the things we talked about,” Stone said. “I didn’t want us, having only eight people, to back off what we defensively. Still be aggressive and apply a lot of ball pressure, and they did.”
Even with first-half foul trouble to two frontcourt players, Brendon Tyler and Darius Rozier having picked up two each, that just meant more time at the center position for Ty Patterson. Wesleyan (14-4, 11-3 AAC) still amassed a 47-35 rebounding advantage for the game.
The only other real adjustment the Bulldogs made was playing 2-3 zone on more of their opponents’ possessions to keep themselves from getting too exhausted.
“There were two things, first of all, my guys were getting a little winded out there, so just do that, and the main thing is rebounding out of the 2-3 zone when they take a shot,” Stone said. “It worked out in our favor with that game plan, and it was one of those nights.”
Jonathan Webb and Elisha Mayberry picked up the slack scoring-wise with career highs of 27 and 26 points, respectively. Djimon Wilson finished with 10 points and Rozier stepped up for a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. All eight Bulldogs in action finished with at least six points.
“We let one slide between our fingers last home game, but we responded,” Stone said, referring to Wesleyan’s overtime loss to Truett-McConnell last week. “We had fewer people, and they went out there and gave it their all.”
There were four ties and four lead changes in the first 13 minutes of the game. Kentucky Christian (3-12, 3-9) had gone ahead 32-27, but then got called for a technical foul for taunting after a 3-pointer. That gave Webb two free throws and ignited a 26-5 run from the Bulldogs to close the first half.
Webb threw down two of his three dunks during that massive run, and Wilson also slammed one with five seconds left for the exclamation point that left TWU ahead 53-37 at halftime.
“It really played in our favor,” Stone said of the technical foul. “They had the momentum, and they were out the gate and were controlling the tempo of the game, and we couldn’t do anything defensively to stop them. And then by them getting that, it changed momentum and shifted it over to us.”
The Knights started the second half on a 9-0 run and got as close as 56-50, but Wesleyan then found another gear with a 16-4 run that restored their lead to 16 points, 70-54, with just under 12 minutes remaining.
And this time, it was a lead that the Bulldogs continued to build on. TWU led by as many as 27 points and crossed the 100-point mark with 50 seconds left on a Patterson layup.
The win put Wesleyan in second place in the AAC standings, behind only Union.
After leading 23-16 after the first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs surrendered a 19-2 run and trailed 37-30 with just under three minutes left. But TWU (13-3, 12-2) countered with an 11-0 burst to finish off the first half and race back ahead 41-37 at the break.
Jaci Powell’s layup began the run, and Ashley Baxter made two free throws and a 3-pointer while forcing a couple of turnovers. Jordan Wright finished off that run with the last four points, including a floater at the buzzer.
TWU pushed its lead back into double digits for much of the third quarter, which Cambree Mayo began with two of her three 3-pointers, and carried a 64-54 advantage into the fourth.
“We were able to attack them and get and shoot layups and just made enough threes there in the second half,” said Lady Bulldogs coach Jeff Rice. “Cambree stepped up and made a couple of big ones, and it was a good win over a good team.”
The Lady Bulldogs played tighter defense after halftime on KCU’s Jenna Blakley, who scorched them going 4-4 from 3-point range and 19 points in the first half, but only scored six points in the second half.
“I think the biggest thing in the second half was we kept No. 32 (Blakley) from scoring,” Rice said. “She had (19) at half, and we challenged them at halftime to not give her any wide-open looks, and I think she was 4-for-4 (from 3-point range) in the first half and we make her go 1-for-4 in the second half and didn’t give any open looks, and that was the difference in the game.”
TWU had its largest lead at 70-54 after a Masison McClurg jumper and two Jacelyn Stone layups with 5:41 left. But the Lady Knights (10-7, 6-5) had one more run in them, cutting the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to 75-69, then stealing the ball from Anna Crowder and threatening to get even closer.
But the freshman Crowder made up for her mistake by drawing a charge to give possession back to Wesleyan. KCU was still able to get within 78-73, but free throws down the stretch wrapped up the Lady Bulldogs’ win.
“A lot of people hang their heads, and she (Crowder) turned it over, but she laid her body on the line and was able to get the ball back for us, and we were able to make free throws at the end,” Rice said.
Stone finished with 21 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs, 13 of those after halftime. Wright added 19 points, scoring 14 of those in the first half. McClurg added 13 points and Mayo 11.
The Lady Bulldogs remained in third place in the AAC standings after their win.
Both Wesleyan basketball teams are back in action Saturday at Bluefield, beginning a three-game road trip in conference play.
