McMinn County felt it gave up too many points to its bitter rival in the first half, and it rectified that after halftime in a big way.
The Cherokees trailed Bradley Central 34-31 at the break, then limited the Bears to 24 second-half points on the way to a 70-58 win Tuesday at McMinn County High School critical to its place in the District 5-4A standings.
“We turned up our intensity defensively, and our toughness level was tremendous tonight,” said Tribe coach Randy Casey. “I was very pleased with how hard we played, especially in the third and fourth quarter.”
Hayden Smith scored a career-high 20 points and pulled a team-leading eight rebounds for the Cherokees (11-9, 3-1 District 5-4A).
“I was very pleased with his effort, and he has continued to try to be more of a force and work and work,” Casey said of Smith. “And it’s finally starting to pay off for him.”
Ty Runyan added 18 points, including a 3-3 shooting performance from 3-point range. Davion Evans and Tucker Monroe added 12 points each.
Bradley (10-6, 3-2) led 19-14 after the first quarter, and the Bears shot over 50% in the first half. But in the second half, the Cherokees held Bradley to under 40% field goal shooting. McMinn went ahead for good on Carson Black’s jumper late in the third quarter, and the Tribe led 47-43 entering the fourth.
Monroe, Runyan and Smith combined for a 7-0 McMinn run to start the final period, swelling the Cherokees’ lead to 54-43, and the Bears never got closer than five points the rest of the game, while the Tribe led by as many as 13.
The Lady Cherokees (10-7, 3-1) were still down 23-15 with just over four minutes until halftime before the Bearettes inched their margin to 32-18 at the break.
Bradley (15-2, 5-0) then started the second half on a 10-0 run on the way to a 44-20 lead heading into the final period.
“They played a little bit better than us, and the best team won,” said Lady Tribe coach David Tucker. “But we’ll get better, and we never gave up. We kept fighting. But sometimes they don’t fall and sometimes they don’t go in. But we stayed after it.”
Peytyn Oliver was McMinn’s lone double-digit scorer with 19 points. No other Lady Cherokee scored more than four points.
McMinn is back in action Friday at home against Cleveland, continuing district play. The girls’ game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at roughly 7:30.
