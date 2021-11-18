As chaotic as their season opener was, the McMinn County boys’ first win of the Randy Casey era still came down to simple free throws.
The Cherokees went on a fourth-quarter stretch in which they made 14-15 from the stripe to put the wraps on a 62-52 win over Clinton on Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
Tucker Monroe scored 17 points and Ty Runyan 15, as the Tribe (1-0) led 34-30 at halftime despite committing 11 turnovers and being whistled for 13 fouls in the first half.
“We’re two days in from getting our football guys back and our timing is not good, and offensively our execution is not even close,” Casey said. “But it came down to playing together and playing tough, and that’s what our guys did. Those guys there started cracking a little bit, and our guys pushed hard, and that was to me the key. And we made big free throws.”
Caden Hester made a driving layup and two free throws of a 1-and-1 to put McMinn ahead 50-44 with 5:23 left in the game. Clinton (0-1) inched back within 50-48, but Runyan drew a foul on a 3-pointer attempt and made all ensuing free throws. Davion Evans and Hunter Smith each sank a pair from the foul line in the final minute, and Monroe made four straight after a personal foul and technical foul on the Dragons to seal the win.
McMinn withstood a 23-point performance from the Dragons’ Jackson Garner, as the Cherokees picked up a win over a Clinton team that was runner-up to Oak Ridge in its district last year and reached the former Class AAA semifinals.
“They did a great job of getting No. 3 (Garner) the basketball,” Casey said. “He’s a great player, and we’ve got to do a better job of identifying their best players and taking them away, and we will. And I told our guys we’ve got a lot of stuff to clean up, and we’ve got a lot of time to do it, but our effort and our togetherness and our coaches, those things that we look for were through the room.”
Clinton’s last lead was 5-3 early in the game, but McMinn could not get ahead by more than six points until the game’s final minute. Several of the Cherokees’ players got in foul trouble in the first half, pressing freshmen Landon Shirk and Will Benton into service. Shirk made two threes late in the first half, and benton got an offensive putback that helped McMinn stay ahead at the break.
“Everybody contributed tonight, so I’m very pleased,” Casey said. “We talk about it all the time, it’s us. It’s not me, it’s not them, it’s us, and that’s what we talk about all the time. I’m very pleased with our effort.”
Peytyn Oliver rang up 31 points, sophomore Aubrey Gonzalez drained six 3-pointers on the way to a breakout game of 24 points, and the Lady Cherokees led from start to finish.
Gonzalez hit three of her downtown shots in the first quarter and had five at halftime, while Oliver dropped 16 of her points on both outside shots and drives to the hoop to put McMinn ahead 42-30 at halftime.
“We played hard. We’ve got to get in a little better condition, but we will with this schedule that we’re fixing to play,” Tucker said. “But we knew what we were doing better than what I thought, and the effort’s there. being able to play nine kids the way we did and keep the score the way it was, and it’s a good night for the Lady Cherokees. And the pressure’s off, we won one, so here we go.”
The Lady Cherokees (1-0) overcame a 40-point performance from Sarah Burton, who near single-handedly kept Clinton in sight for three quarters. The Lady Dragons had narrowed McMinn’s lead to 50-44 late in the third quarter before two Oliver free throws and a Konstantina Papaioannou inside basket pushed it back to 54-44 entering the fourth.
A 10-3 run to start the fourth, including threes from Oliver and Gonzalez, gave McMinn its largest lead at 64-47, and Clinton never recovered.
McMinn is back in action Thursday for its first road games of the season at Oak Ridge. The girls’ game tips of at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30.
