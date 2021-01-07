KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee women’s basketball team hadn’t played a game in a week and a half prior to its SEC-opener Thursday against No. 13 Arkansas.
The Lady Volunteers last took the floor on Dec. 28 — the day before they paused team activities and had matchups against Texas A&M and Kentucky postponed because of COVID-19 contact tracing within the program.
“We were really anxious to see how we would do after the break,” Tennessee guard/forward Rae Burrell said. “But I feel like we worked on a lot of stuff that we needed to in quarantine so, in a way, it kind of helped us.”
Back in action against the Razorbacks, Tennessee appeared anything but rusty. The Lady Vols (7-1, 1-0) took the lead over Arkansas (10-3, 1-2) in the second quarter and never looked back en route to an 88-73 victory over at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“Our team was ready to play,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “If you watched that game, I think people could see our players were excited to be out there.”
There were plenty of things to credit for the upset — Rennia Davis’ rebounds and put-backs, Rae Burrell’s athletic layups through traffic, Jordan Horston’s hustle plays, Kasiyahna Kushkituah’s efficiency in the paint.
But the Lady Vols’ success wasn’t because of one player’s contributions. They just all appeared to be in sync, as evidenced by their 21 assists and just 11 turnovers.
“It’s just great when we all get on the same page and just play,” Davis said. “I don’t know any team that can really guard it.”
Whereas teams last season could just key in on Davis, Burrell’s 17.8 points per game no longer allow that to be the case. Davis and Burrell contributed 26 points apiece while Davis also recorded 11 rebounds for her third double-double in four games.
“They’re both very dynamic,” Harper said. “A lot of people don’t have enough big athletic defenders to guard both of them. … Because of their aggressiveness and their explosiveness, guarding both of them when they’re playing like this is really hard.”
The Lady Vols entered the second quarter with an 18-17 edge, at which point Arkansas gave them a scare from deep. The Razorbacks opened that frame 3-for-3 from behind the arc to pull ahead 26-23. Arkansas and Tennessee exchanged leads twice before the Lady Vols stayed on top for good scoring eight straight for a 37-30 lead with 3:23 left in the half.
Jordan Horston helped spark the run when she blocked an Arkansas shot on a breakaway and collected the defensive rebound. She then fed Davis who — in fluid fashion — found Kushkituah in the paint, and Kushkituah finished the job with a layup.
The Razorbacks briefly made it a one-possession game with five straight points, but a Rea Burrell 3 and Davis layup allowed Tennessee to sustain its seven-point lead entering halftime.
The Lady Vols extended that advantage to 47-35 in the opening two minutes of the third quarter — their largest lead yet. Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee cut the deficit back to single digits with a 3-point play, which she followed with a 3-pointer.
But, once again, Horston made sure momentum stayed in Tennessee’s favor when she dove and slid for a loose ball, triggering wild applause from the sparsely filled stands. The Lady Vols continued to give fans reason to celebrate with another eight unanswered points that put them ahead 60-44 with three minutes left in the quarter.
“I think it really just gives us a lot of energy when we see our teammates putting their bodies out there,” Burrell said. “To go for a loose ball to give us the advantage … we really feed off that.”
Joining Davis and Burrell in double figures for Tennessee was Kushkituah and Horston with 11 points apiece.
Tennessee will return to action Sunday at LSU.
“We’ve been off for two games — been in quarantine doing workouts like it’s preseason all over again,” Davis said. “I was just happy to be out there playing. My teammates obviously contributed to that. They had great energy, and that fed off on me.”
