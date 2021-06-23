Tucker’s Basketball Camp, for boys and girls from kindergarten through 12th grade, will take place 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day from June 28 through July 1 at Tennessee Wesleyan University.
Activities will include ball handling drills, dribbling drills, shooting instruction, offense and defense instruction, contests, 5-on-5 play, 3-on-3 play and 1-on-1 play.
Camp instructors are David Tucker, McMinn County girls' interim head coach; Ray Stone, TWU men’s head coach; Jon Tucker, Polk County boys’ head coach; Jim Tucker, Calhoun Elementary head coach; Leah Myers, former Walker Valley coach; and Reggie Jackson, TWU assistant coach.
Every camper will receive a camp T-shirt, and there will be an awards ceremony 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1. The cost for each camper is $55. Campers may bring a signed form and the $55 on June 28 or mail the form and the check to Coach David Tucker at P.O. Box 26, Calhoun, TN 37309.
For more information, contact Coach David Tucker at 423-336-3045.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.