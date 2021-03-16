CLEVELAND – Meigs County dropped its opening game of the season 11-4 against Class AAA squad Bradley Central on Monday.
Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said the Lady Bears were simply the better team on Monday, but that he still likes this year’s squad.
“Bradley is very much improved,” Davis said. “Bradley has a new coach and they took it to us. We pitched all four of our pitchers and three of them are freshmen. We had some control issues, but we will get that worked out. Offensively, we didn’t strike out much.
“We are disappointed (with the loss) but we are optimistic about the season.”
Though the score was lopsided, Meigs only had two fewer hits than Bradley, but committed three errors and issued nine walks.
The Lady Tigers’ basketball players took part after reaching the state tournament, but only had two softball practices before the first game.
The Lady Tigers (0-1) will host District 5-AA rival McMinn Central (0-1) tonight at 5:30 p.m.
Bradley 11, Meigs 4
Bradley scored a pair of runs in the first inning, but the Lady Tigers countered with three runs in the top of the third.
Madison Hughes sparked the rally with a double to center field and she scored on a double by Toryn Lawson.
Carlee McLemore then singled home Lawson, with Brianna Crass coming in for McLemore as a courtesy runner.
Anna Crowder then drew a walk and Ella Scott doubled home Crass to put Meigs ahead 3-2.
Bradley went ahead 7-3 with a five-run bottom of the third.
Meigs scored its final run of the game in the top of the fourth. Lainey Fitzgerald led off the frame with a walk and reached second on a passed ball. She then went to third on a fielder’s choice by Olivia Miller.
Fitzgerald then scored on a Bradley error to make it 7-4.
The Lady Tigers couldn’t generate any more offense as Bradley moved on to the 11-4 win.
The Lady Tigers finished with six hits while Bradley had eight. Meigs had three errors and Bradley had two.
McLemore finished with two hits, including a double and one RBI. Others with one RBI were Scott and Lawson.
Scoring one run each were Fitzgerald, Hughes, Crass and Lawson.
McLemore suffered the loss in the circle with Fitzgerald, Sierra Howard and Kylee Hitson also pitching.
