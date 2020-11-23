DECATUR — The Lady Tigers dethroned The King’s Academy in the season opener on Saturday.
Meigs jumped out to an early lead and then had a few up and down moments, but came away with the 44-31 victory.
Meigs head coach Jason Powell thought it was a solid win against a team that went 26-7 last year.
“I thought we played pretty well in the first half,” Powell said. “We got off to a fast start. I look up and it’s 29-11, but in the second half we didn’t play quite as well. But it was a good win for us against a quality team, especially considering it was the first game of the year.”
There were some things the Lady Tigers need to improve on, mainly taking care of the ball and free throws.
“There’s still some things we need to clean up,” Powell said.
The Lady Tigers (1-0) and Tigers (1-0) will travel to Red Bank on Tuesday at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to an 8-0 lead on two buckets by Jacelyn Stone and one each by Ella Crowder and Anna Crowder. After a 3-pointer by King’s Academy, Talley Lawson drained a trey and Lainey Fitzgerald hit a free throw to make it 12-3.
The Lady Lions, however, ended the first quarter with back-to-back three-pointers to cut Meigs’ lead to 12-9 going to the second period.
Like the first quarter, Meigs started off strong in the second quarter. Ansley Wade led off the Lady Tigers’ second quarter scoring with a bucket, followed by two 3-pointers and a bucket by Jaci Powell, a bucket by Stone and a trey by Lawson. That put the Lady Tigers up 29-11 near the end of the period.
A field goal and a 3-pointer by the Lady Lions cut Meigs’ halftime lead to 29-16.
Meigs struggled a bit in the third quarter, scoring only four points in the period, with those coming on buckets by Ella Crowder and Anna Crowder. The third ended with Meigs leading 33-23.
Stone scored Meigs’ first three buckets of the fourth quarter, the last one coming as she was fouled. Her free throw gave the Lady Tigers a 40-28 lead with 3:48 left in the period.
Meigs cruised from there to come away with the 44-31 victory.
Stone led the Lady Tigers with 17 points. Powell finished with eight points and Lawson added six.
